Pippa Middleton's Estate Sparks Dispute Over Public Access in West Berkshire Village

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are embroiled in a dispute with neighbors in Kintbury, West Berkshire, over access to a lane on their estate. Locals accuse the couple of being inconsiderate and restricting a public right of way.

Pippa Middleton , often described as having a 'diva' persona, is once again facing scrutiny, this time from her neighbors in the West Berkshire village where she resides with her husband, James Matthews , and their three children.

This follows a history of perceived high-handedness, including strict rules at her 2017 wedding and legal action against a parody social media account. Locals are now accusing the couple of being inconsiderate, unpopular, and behaving as though they are superior to others.<\/p>

The specific point of contention is a lane running through the Matthewses' 145-acre estate, which residents claim has been unfairly restricted.The heart of the issue revolves around Mill Lane, a concreted track that the Matthewses have partially blocked with electric gates and 'private' signage, claiming it as part of their private driveway. However, residents, including the West Berkshire Ramblers, assert that Mill Lane has been a public right of way since at least the 1960s, regularly used as a footpath. The closure forces locals to use an alternative route along a road frequented by heavy goods vehicles and delivery drivers, lacking a pedestrian pavement, creating both inconvenience and safety concerns.<\/p>

One resident, Charles Robins, 72, warned that a serious accident involving a pedestrian seemed inevitable. The local ramblers successfully applied to West Berkshire Council to have the lane designated a public right of way in 2024. The Matthewses, represented by a London barrister, have appealed this decision, setting the stage for a public meeting next month where both sides will present their cases.<\/p>

The scene at Kintbury reveals the beauty of the contested lane, affectionately called 'The Avenue' or 'Donkey Lane,' bordered by hedgerows and fields. The lane extends for around half a mile before reaching a crossroads, where the disputed gates have been erected, leaving 500 meters to Barton Court. While the Matthewses may desire privacy, particularly given their familial connections to the Royal Family and the presence of their young children, the villagers feel the changes, including wooden fencing and security gates, have deprived them of a treasured space for leisurely activities.<\/p>

Residents fondly remember pastimes such as picnics and collecting conkers, and they express the desire to share those traditions with their own families. One family, Rosie, 29, out walking with her partner and children, stated that 'You used to be able to picnic on the grass by the river but now that’s fenced off. The kids have said that people have come from the house and shouted at them for playing at the bridge.' This situation epitomizes the ongoing conflict between private property rights and the public's access to historical rights of way.<\/p>





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Pippa Middleton James Matthews Kintbury Mill Lane Public Right Of Way Estate West Berkshire

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