Pippa Middleton's husband defends blocking ramblers from their £15million estate

Pippa Middleton's husband James Matthews has defended the couple's decision to block access to a footpath on their £15million estate, claiming only a handful of ramblers have used the route in three years.

Pippa Middleton 's husband James Matthews has defended the couple's decision to block access to a footpath on their £15million estate, claiming only a handful of ramblers have used the route in three years.

The couple is at odds with The Ramblers, Britain's walking charity, over access to the footpath in a six-day hearing. Residents in the picturesque village of Kintbury have accused the couple of being 'arrogant' and 'alienating the community' by seeking to cut off a path which some claim has been used for generations.

The couple, who bought the estate from Sir Terence Conran in 2022, claim it has never been open to the public and cite security and privacy issues with keeping it open. Speaking for the first time at the hearing, Mr Matthews insisted it was rare to see someone walking along the path.

He said he had seen only a handful of people, on maybe two or three occasions, walking along the drive since he bought the house three and a half years ago. Mr Matthews and his wife Pippa are at war with a group of local ramblers over access to a path on their estate. The couple claim they have given permission to ramblers to continue using the path on a few occasions, but only for a single visit.

The electric security gate at the centre of the dispute was installed in September 2022, before West Berkshire Ramblers applied for a 'definitive map modification order' in January 2023 seeking to have the route formally recognised as a public footpath. The hedge fund manager said: 'In the period after the footpath application, unfortunately there has been a continued need to enhance security and the gates at Station Road have therefore been upgraded in the summer of 2025 and kept closed.

' Mr Matthews also said keeping the pathway open would have security 'implications' for the family, due to their high public profile. He added that he and Pippa had installed electric gates and signs reading 'Private: No Public Access' and 'No Trespassing' at both ends of the path, when they moved in.

A representative for Pippa and James Matthews said: 'James Matthews, has the right to create a safe environment on his private property, for his young children playing outside, away from foreseeable risks through uncontrolled trespassers and traffic. The couple is fighting a bid to reopen the footpath to walkers, with a six-day hearing taking place to decide whether to declare the road private or public land.

The Ramblers' Association has backed the residents' appeal to West Berkshire Council to have the lane declared a public right of way. Mr Matthews attended the opening of the Planning Inspectorate inquiry held at Kintbury's village hall, but his wife Pippa was not present. Mr Matthews, wearing a blue suit and light blue shirt, then returned to his seat with no further questions asked, later offering a thumbs up signal to a member of the audience





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