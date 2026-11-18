Italian fitness startup TraininPink sues Adelaide developer PixelForce for $5.6 million, citing severe software defects and security risks in a contracted application.

Italian fitness application developer TraininPink has initiated legal proceedings in the Federal Court against Adelaide -based software firm PixelForce, demanding $5.6 million in damages for allegedly defective development work. The lawsuit claims that PixelForce delivered an application riddled with cyber-security vulnerabilities and coding errors, despite receiving $8.8 million over a five-year contract period. This litigation casts a shadow over a company that achieved global prominence by building the initial version of the highly successful Sweat fitness app for entrepreneur Kayla Itsines.

The Core Allegations and Financial Dispute

TraininPink alleges that PixelForce exploited the startup's limited technical expertise to overcharge for services while failing to deliver a functional, secure product. The plaintiffs state that the resulting software was plagued by significant cyber-security risks and fundamental coding vulnerabilities that prevented the app from being used effectively. According to the court documents, the financial arrangement involved TraininPink paying PixelForce a total of $8.8 million over five years for the development and maintenance of their platform. Matteo Minero, the co-founder of TraininPink, has publicly accused PixelForce of taking advantage of the client's lack of technical knowledge to inflate costs significantly.

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PixelForce's Background and Tobi Pearce Connection

PixelForce was founded in Adelaide in 2013 and is widely credited with developing the first version of Sweat, which became the world's highest-grossing fitness application. The app, associated with trainer Kayla Itsines, generated $17 million in revenue during its first year and eventually served 30 million users across 155 countries. Tobi Pearce, Sweat's co-founder and Itsines' former life partner, remains a major shareholder in PixelForce and financially backs the company's LaunchPad program for startups. Pearce left Sweat in 2024 and stepped down as CEO in 2022, but he is not personally accused of wrongdoing or involvement in the specific software defects cited in the TraininPink lawsuit. The company is also co-founded by Hinney Lo, known in the industry as an 'app king,' who is similarly not implicated in the allegations.

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Internal Dissent and Former Employee Testimony

Former employees and industry insiders have come forward with concerns that echo the claims made by TraininPink, describing PixelForce's operational structure as unstable. One anonymous former staffer described the company as a 'house of cards,' alleging that its early success with Sweat allowed it to target founders who lacked technical skills but had strong product ideas. Another ex-employee stated that when she joined PixelForce in 2022, Sweat was already transitioning its development in-house because they were unsatisfied with the initial build quality. These sources claim it was an open secret within the industry that PixelForce leveraged its association with the meteoric success of Sweat to win contracts with other clients who were not equipped to evaluate the technical quality of the work.

Market Impact and Upcoming Legal Proceedings

The lawsuit has prompted scrutiny of other clients who have worked with PixelForce, including Sydney-based entrepreneur Ellise Alexander, who claims she paid $399,409 for an app that was clunky and could not be taken to market. PixelForce denies all allegations and has announced plans to vigorously defend the proceedings against TraininPink. In a response to media inquiries, a letter from CCK Lawyers stated that the company considers its seven-year relationship with Sweat a success and expects many client relationships to naturally conclude over time. The Federal Court case sets the stage for a detailed examination of software development contracts, cybersecurity standards, and the business practices of a firm that has grown from a small Adelaide office to a global technology contractor.