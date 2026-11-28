Comedian PJ Gallagher dies at 51. Tributes pour in from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and BBC for the star of The Young Offenders and Naked Camera.

Comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher has died at the age of 51, prompting an outpouring of grief and admiration from across Ireland and the United Kingdom. The Cork-born artist, who was adopted and raised in Dublin, built a celebrated career spanning over two decades in television, radio, and stage performance. His passing has been marked by high-level political tributes and emotional messages from fellow entertainers who worked closely with him.

Political Leaders Express Sorrow

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led official tributes to Gallagher, recognizing his significant contribution to Irish culture through his comedic and broadcasting work. Tánaiste Simon Harris described the late star as a true treasure of Irish broadcasting and comedy, stating he was deeply saddened by the news. Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said she was heartbroken for Gallagher's family, remembering him as a down-to-earth and warm individual who was proud of his North Dublin roots.

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Legacy of Naked Camera and The Young Offenders

Gallagher first achieved national prominence in 2005 when he co-created the RTÉ hidden-camera series Naked Camera. This groundbreaking show established him as one of Ireland's most recognizable comedy performers and paved the way for his diverse career in both stand-up and acting. He later joined the cast of the BBC Three series The Young Offenders, where Chris Sussman, Director of BBC Comedy, noted that Gallagher will be fondly remembered for his impactful role in the popular program.

Advocacy for Mental Health Awareness

Beyond his entertainment achievements, Gallagher was widely respected for his candid discussions regarding his personal struggles with mental illness. He consistently encouraged people to talk about their experiences without shame, fostering a more open and supportive dialogue on mental health issues. In 2023, he published a memoir titled Madhouse: The naked truth about my chaotic childhood, losing my mind and finding a place to call home, which detailed his journey through these challenges.

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Colleagues Remember a Kind Soul

Fellow comedians and broadcasters took to social media to share personal memories of Gallagher's kindness and professionalism. Comedian Dara Ó Briain took to Bluesky to describe him as the sweetest soul and a warm, instinctive performer who possessed a unique funny-bone quality. Podcaster Blindboy Boatclub echoed these sentiments on Instagram, calling Gallagher an incredibly sweet and kind person who left a lasting positive impression on everyone he met.

Radio Nova and Sports Connections

His career also included significant contributions to radio and sports-related television programs. Gallagher hosted the Morning Glory breakfast show on Radio Nova alongside Jim McCabe, and the station stated he will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of crossing his path. He recently headed the RTÉ One series The Random Driving Test and earlier participated in the second season of Uncharted with Ray Goggins and actor Liam Cunningham for a motorbike expedition across the Himalayas. Dublin club Bohemians FC, of which Gallagher was a lifelong fan, posted a tribute on Bluesky expressing their condolences.