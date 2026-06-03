Plans for Europe's Biggest Data Centre Threaten Peaceful London Village

Residents of North Ockendon, an ancient village on the outskirts of London, are opposing a £15 billion proposal for a 500-acre data centre, citing concerns over noise pollution, wildlife destruction, and the loss of green belt land.

An ancient village with roots stretching back to the Bronze Age, North Ockendon , located on the eastern edge of Greater London , has long offered a peaceful rural lifestyle.

That tranquility is now under threat from a proposed £15 billion development: Europe's largest data centre. The 'East Havering Data Centre' would occupy a 600-megawatt, 500-acre site on green belt land, part of a wave of around 175 new data centre projects across Britain driven by government investment in AI and cloud computing. While the UK already hosts about 500 operational data centres, with London having the highest concentration, this plan has sparked intense local opposition.

Residents fear the project would bring relentless noise pollution, not just during construction but also from continuous operation, citing reports from communities near similar US facilities that endure a constant 24-hour hum. A particular concern is the potential whine from gas turbines sometimes used for temporary power before grid connections are finalized. Although this site is to be linked to a substation in nearby Warley, locals argue the noise would permanently shatter the area's quiet.

The development also raises issues about massive water and electricity consumption, increased traffic, and the destruction of wildlife habitats. The site is a haven for biodiversity, with residents reporting around 60 bird species, including peregrine falcons and barn owls, as well as foxes and other animals.

Opponents also point to the cumulative impact of other large-scale projects in the region, such as a newly built solar farm and the planned Lower Thames Crossing, arguing the countryside is under siege from multiple developments. Emma Edmonds, a 68-year-old grandmother of 22 who has lived in North Ockendon for 50 years, displays a 'No to data centre' sign outside her home.

After seeing a video of a data centre half a mile away, she described the noise as horrendous and worries it would make sleep and normal life impossible. She expressed skepticism about AI, calling it dangerous and based on 'c**p and lies.

' Daniel Stock, 52, a lifelong resident and co-owner of the Top Meadow Golf Course, says the project would ruin the tranquil views his business depends on for golfers, weddings, and restaurant customers. He notes the area has no industrial or large construction, making it an especially inappropriate location. Danny Leach, 58, who has farmed next to the proposed site for 21 years, shares these concerns about the impact on local wildlife and the irreversible transformation of the green belt.

Campaigners argue the development violates the purpose of Metropolitan Green Belt protections and are fighting to preserve their community's character. The project highlights a growing national tension between the push for digital infrastructure and the preservation of rural environments and quality of life





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