Plans for New Sports Area at Preston Muslim Girls High School

The school, based off Deepdale Mill Street, wants to build the new facility so it no longer requires pupils to carry out PE lessons in the dining hall in an arrangement which causes timetabling problems. It also says it needs to meet the needs of an anticipated growth in pupil numbers.

Reporter Preston Muslim Girls High School has put forward plans for a new sports area which is says will be available for use by pupils and the community.

The school, based off Deepdale Mill Street, wants to build the new facility so it no longer requires pupils to carry out PE lessons in the dining hall in an arrangement which causes timetabling problems. It also says it needs to meet the needs of an anticipated growth in pupil numbers.

Known as a Mixed Use Gamea Area (MUGA), the new facility would be set inside a perimeter fence and would be marked and equipped to host a variety of sports and activities. The school is smaller than most high schools and has GCSE results which rank among the very best in the country and it is said that catering for a increase in numbers is not a statement of intent to expand, but instead futureproofing for a potential need linked to housebuilding in the surrounding area.

Explaining the plans, the application states: ‘This is a much-needed provision as currently; the children undertake PE lessons in the schools dining hall. The rationale behind this development is to bring cohesion to the school’s department as there is clash of timings between the school dinner hour and the pe lessons which are currently held in the dining hall.

‘Also, the new proposal of a MUGA can also be utilised by the local community after school hours where teaching and local community cohesion is encouraged. ’A discounted day return rate is also being introduced on the 35 to Ingol and Tanterton as the firm seek to counter Stagecoach’s extensionJoin the Blog Preston WhatsApp channel to get the latest news and stories from across the city straight to your phone.

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Preston Muslim Girls High School New Sports Area Mixed Use Gamea Area (MUGA) Perimeter Fence Variety Of Sports And Activities Local Community Discounted Day Return Rate Stagecoach’S Extension Independent Community Journalism

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