New research indicates UK consumers face nutrient deficiencies by replacing cow's milk with plant alternatives, citing risks for adolescents and elderly groups.

A significant shift in consumer habits has seen dairy alternatives become mainstream in the United Kingdom, with four in ten consumers now opting for oat, almond, or other non-dairy options instead of ordinary milk. This trend, which has moved from a niche preference to a dominant market force, is raising serious concerns among health experts regarding nutritional adequacy. Recent findings published in The Lancet Planetary Health warn that swapping even a portion of cow's milk, cheese, or yoghurt for plant-based alternatives may result in critical nutrient shortfalls.

Risks for Adolescent Girls and the Elderly

Researchers from the University of Surrey and Queen's University Belfast have identified teenage girls and young women as the demographic facing the highest risk of nutrient deprivation. Their calculations reveal that replacing just one-third of dairy intake with plant-based alternatives could leave sixty-five per cent of adolescent girls missing out on iodine, a mineral essential for proper thyroid function. For older adults, specifically those aged over sixty-five, the lack of protein in some oat milks poses a distinct threat, with certain brands containing eighty-five per cent less protein than dairy, a deficit that exacerbates muscle loss and fall risks.

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Deficiencies in Iodine and B Vitamins

The study examined the nutritional profiles of two hundred and eighty-nine plant-based milks, yoghurts, and cheeses sold in the United Kingdom, uncovering a stark disparity in fortification. Only twelve per cent of the surveyed products contained added iodine, while fewer than half included vitamin B12, and only one in five had vitamin B2. A prolonged deficiency in vitamin B2 can lead to mouth sores and scaly skin rashes, whereas insufficient B12 intake causes anaemia, resulting in extreme tiredness and breathlessness, complications that are particularly dangerous for marginal intake groups.

Professor Mike Lean Challenges Dairy Avoidance Myths

Professor Mike Lean of the University of Glasgow attributes the current craze for dairy avoidance to a misguided quest for weight loss and a misplaced belief that dairy increases cholesterol. He counters this narrative by citing a 2018 study involving one hundred and thirty-six thousand people, which found that consuming more than two portions of dairy daily reduced the risk of death or serious heart problems by sixteen per cent compared to non-consumers. Professor Lean argues that the non-dairy industry has amplified these incorrect beliefs for commercial reasons, despite evidence that calcium in cheese can bind to gut fat, preventing its absorption.

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Pregnancy Risks and Organic Product Limitations

The consequences of these nutritional gaps extend to maternal health, with Associate Professor Sarah Bath of the University of Surrey emphasizing that iodine is vital for foetal brain development and thyroid hormone production during pregnancy. Furthermore, the study notes that if teenage girls abandoned dairy completely, seventy-one per cent would consume too little calcium, potentially compromising future bone health and increasing osteoporosis risks later in life. Dr. Pauline Scheelbeek of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine highlights that organic plant-based milks are particularly problematic because regulations prohibit the addition of vitamins and minerals to these products.

Ultra-Processed Ingredients and Future Outlook

Beyond nutrient gaps, many plant-based milks contain industrial oils, emulsifiers, and stabilizers designed to mimic the texture and taste of dairy. In 2025, the Government's Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition warned that most plant-based milks would be classified as ultra-processed foods, which are linked to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. While manufacturers like Arla acknowledge that non-dairy alternatives are not direct substitutes for nutrient-dense cow's milk, experts call for a reevaluation of organic rules to allow fortification, ensuring consumers can maintain their dietary choices without compromising essential health markers.