Plant Crossing Installation Advances £228m A57 Link Roads Scheme in Mottram

The installation of a plant crossing on Old Road marks a key phase in National Highways' £228 million A57 Link Roads project. Temporary traffic lights on Roe Cross Road will remain until June 22 to allow kerb lowering for construction vehicles, while pedestrian access is maintained. The scheme includes building two new link roads to reduce congestion between Manchester and Sheffield.

The installation of a plant crossing at Old Road represents a significant milestone in the ongoing A57 Link Roads scheme in Mottram . This major infrastructure initiative, valued at an estimated £228 million, is being delivered by National Highways with the primary objective of alleviating persistent congestion and enhancing journey reliability along the critical corridor connecting Manchester and Sheffield.

The recent operation to install the plant crossing necessitated a full closure of the affected road on June 4. Since that date, motorists navigating Roe Cross Road have encountered temporary two-way traffic signals. These provisional traffic management measures are scheduled to remain in effect until Monday, June 22. Their purpose is to facilitate the essential work of lowering kerbs, a prerequisite for permitting construction vehicles to safely access and cross the road.

Throughout this phase, pedestrian accessibility has been preserved through the establishment of a temporary footpath, ensuring that foot traffic can continue unimpeded at all times. Critically, National Highways has confirmed that access for local residents and businesses has been maintained without interruption, a deliberate measure to minimize the project's impact on the daily lives of the community. The plant crossing itself is described as a pivotal element within the broader construction programme.

Its function is to enable the efficient and sustainable movement of earthwork materials across the site, directly supporting the safe delivery of the scheme's substantial earthworks. To mitigate disruption and maintain traffic flow, National Highways has implemented a proactive traffic management strategy. This involves real-time monitoring of traffic conditions via a network of CCTV cameras.

Furthermore, the agency is coordinating closely with Tameside Council and Transport for Greater Manchester. A key feature of this approach is the ability to pause crossing operations should traffic congestion escalate or if a collision occurs in the vicinity, thereby prioritising public safety and network efficiency. The overarching A57 Link Roads project encompasses the construction of two entirely new road links.

The first is the Mottram Moor link road, a new dual carriageway that will run from the M67 junction 4 roundabout to a new junction on the existing A57 at Mottram Moor. The second component is the A57 link road, a new single carriageway that will connect the A57 at Mottram Moor to a new junction on the same A57 further along at Woolley Bridge.

Together, these new links are designed to create a more resilient and direct route, bypassing the current constrained sections through Mottram and aiming to deliver tangible improvements for both local commuters and regional freight movements





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A57 Link Roads Mottram National Highways Plant Crossing Traffic Disruption Road Construction Manchester Sheffield Corridor Tameside

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