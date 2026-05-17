Plastics boss Phil Sutton squares up to Amazon in trademark tussle

Phil Sutton, the CEO of 'James Bond Ltd,' has challenged Amazon's trademark over construction adhesive products, leading to a legal battle.

Plastics boss Phil Sutton, 55, has found himself at the center of a real-life thriller after squaring up to streaming giant Amazon in a trademark tussle . chartered scientist Phil, from the Wirral, owns the company ‘James Bond Ltd’ and wants to launch a range of construction adhesive products . mgg studios , which bought creative control of the bond movie franchise for around £790m last year, are a little shaken...not stirred. london operations llc , which serves as the new holding company of the James Bond intellectual property (ip), has moved to block Phil’s trademark, sparking a David versus Goliath battle. phil said, ‘it makes a mockery of the trademark system that they think they can own the rights to everything.

‘why have the trademark classification system if a brand can come along and say, ‘well, we’re James Bond, and we operate in film and cinema’ you can’t just own the lot. ‘i operate in the construction product sector and have done for 25 years and i want to bring my products out into the market. ‘it doesn’t seem right that i can own the business, and then, just because of a namesake, i can’t use it.





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Real-Life Thriller Trademark Tussle Chartered Scientist Construction Adhesive Products David Versus Goliath Battle London Operations LLC MGG Studios Amazon Product Legal Battle

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