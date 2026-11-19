Playbill issued an apology and removed a job posting for a comedic musical about George Floyd, which sparked outrage in the theater community for its tone-deaf nature and offensive language.

Playbill has issued a formal apology and removed a controversial job posting that sought comedic singers for a musical production based on the life of George Floyd. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the theater community, with many labeling the advertisement as deeply offensive and tone-deaf.

The Offensive Casting Advertisement

The controversy began on Wednesday when Playbill published a job listing on its website for an independent theater record label based in New Jersey. The listing was for a production titled George Floyd The Musical, which was being developed by Busted Broadway. The advertisement explicitly called for comedic singers to perform in the show, a decision that immediately raised alarms among industry professionals.

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The job posting included a warning to applicants, stating that individuals who were uncomfortable performing offensive material should not submit their applications. This language was widely interpreted as a direct reference to the sensitive nature of the subject matter, yet the listing failed to specify what the content of the show might entail. The vague but alarming phrasing contributed to the immediate backlash received by the publication.

Playbill's Response and Internal Review

In response to the growing outcry, Playbill released a statement on Thursday addressing the incident. The magazine described the job listing as hateful and acknowledged that its team had incorrectly approved the posting for publication. Playbill leadership stated that the listing was removed immediately after being alerted to its presence on the site.

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The publication emphasized that it is currently reviewing and revising its internal approval processes to prevent similar occurrences in the future. In its statement, Playbill expressed regret for giving the listing any visibility, promising to do better and to lift up the community with empathy and respect. The magazine admitted that the error had disappointed those who trust it as a reliable outlet.

Public Outcry and Industry Reaction

The reaction from the public and industry figures was swift and severe. Malynda Hale, an actress and singer, publicly condemned the production as outrageously disrespectful. She expressed disbelief that such a project was being pursued, questioning the judgment behind creating a comedic musical about a traumatic historical event.

Many social media users pointed out that the production had been promoted on Instagram earlier in the week. The promotional graphic featured a cartoonish illustration depicting George Floyd being held to the ground by a police officer. The tagline used for the show was The $20 bill that changed the world, a reference to the initial encounter between Floyd and officer Derek Chauvin at a supermarket.

Context of the Tragic Event and Controversy

George Floyd was a black man from Minnesota who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. The incident, which involved footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while Floyd screamed I can't breathe, shocked the world and triggered riots across the United States. The tragedy became a focal point for global discussions on police brutality and racial injustice.

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Adding to the controversy, Busted Broadway Collective has a history of public disputes. Kevin Lynch, a white producer and performer with the collective, previously sued the Off-Broadway company Playwrights Horizons. Lynch claimed he was excluded from a BIPOC night event, leading to an out-of-court settlement in March 2026. This history has further fueled scrutiny of the collective's recent projects and their approach to sensitive topics.

Next Steps for Playbill and the Theater Community

Playbill is now focused on rebuilding trust with its audience and the broader theater community. The publication's commitment to reviewing its approval processes suggests a structural change in how job listings are vetted before publication. Industry observers are watching closely to see how these measures will be implemented.

The removal of the George Floyd The Musical listing marks a significant moment for Playbill. The incident highlights the delicate balance between artistic expression and respect for historical trauma. The theater community's response underscores the importance of sensitivity when dealing with subjects of profound pain and loss. Playbill's apology is the first step in addressing the harm caused by the offensive advertisement.