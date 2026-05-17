Plumbs: Transform Your Favourite Furniture at a Fraction of the Cost

Plumbs offers made-to-measure furniture covers and reupholstery options that are tailored to your specific needs, changing your beloved furniture into a work of art. With over 800 fabrics to choose from and convenient service, Plumbs makes it easy to reimagine your furniture and save on costly replacements.

Plumbs made-to-measure furniture covers and reupholstery options are designed around you and will transform your favourite sofa, armchair, or suite. Considering your home, taste, and lifestyle, their convenient service and bespoke products mean you can keep the furniture you love – without the cost and hassle of buying something new.

From machine-washable covers that are perfect for busy family homes to handcrafted reupholstery that can repair loose joints and broken springs within your furniture, this fourth-generation family business has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and trusted service. A local expert visits at a time that suits you, bringing fabric samples to explore. With local experts across the country, the service feels personal yet backed by decades of national experience.

If you are considering a home update but unsure where to begin, a first enquiry is simply a conversation. Plumbs makes it easy to reimagine the furniture you already love and finish it off in a design that feels truly at home





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Plumbs Made-To-Measure Furniture Covers Reupholstery Options At-Home Services Fabric Samples Expert Measuring Local Experts Homestyle Design Personalized Service Tight Spaces

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