Plus-size influencer horrified by rise in weight loss injections and plastic surgery

Alex Aspasia, a plus-size influencer, has expressed her disapproval of the rise in popularity of weight loss injections and plastic surgery, stating that people 'don't recognise a natural body any more' and that the world has 'gone mad' for these procedures. She believes that beauty standards have become too manufactured and that natural beauty is being overshadowed by manufactured practices.

Weight loss injections have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, but one plus-size influencer has vowed never to use them. The jabs can be revolutionary in helping those with metabolic conditions and other health issues lose weight that could end up saving their lives, but if you have the money to pay for them, anyone can buy them - including those who are already a perfectly healthy weight.

And now, one plus-size influencer has insisted she's horrified by the rise in the use of skinny jabs and plastic surgery, as she believes people 'don't recognise a natural body any more'. Alex Aspasia is well-known for her body-positive attitude, and she's regularly seen embracing her curves on social media.

The 31-year-old influencer said she doesn't 'judge' those who use weight loss injections, but does believe the world has 'gone mad' for them, as well as for plastic surgery and AI, which can be used to generate images as well as edit existing ones to slim down bodies. She said: 'In a world full of , AI and plastic surgery, I'll gladly stay and natural.

'The divine feminine is art, not manufactured. I hate how harsh the world is to plus-size women when we uphold beauty standards that are rooted very manufactured practices.

'I feel like we have fallen so far from what natural beauty is that when you see a natural woman's body, people are sometimes almost disgusted by it. because they are so far removed from what natural is versus being manufactured beauty these days. The world has gone mad.

' Alex, who hails from Miami, US, admitted that if someone chooses to use a weight loss injection, it is entirely their prerogative and she 'respects individual choices'. However, she finds it interesting how popular they have become, noting that it 'says a lot about the pressure our society puts on people' to be skinny. She added: 'If someone chooses to take , that's completely their prerogative.

What I do find interesting is how quickly so many people jumped on it the moment it became available. It says a lot about the pressure our society puts on people, especially women, to be thin at any cost.

'While I respect individual choices, I also think it's important to question why we feel such urgency to change our bodies. It teaches women that 'natural' isn't enough and that beauty is always something you have to buy, inject or fix.

'I want to show what a natural woman's body actually looks like. Beauty doesn't have to be manufactured to be valid.

' As part of her modelling career, Alex has travelled the world, and previously said that she received some harsh reactions to her body when travelling through Europe. The model is 6ft tall and weighs around 380lbs, so said that her 'visually striking' appearance was a shock to some people. She explained: 'The beauty standard is extremely thin. So I think when they see a tall, plus-size woman with confidence wearing whatever she wants, it's very visually striking.

'I find that some people are interested and come up to me to take photos. While other people are secretly mocking me and pointing to their friends and laughing. It's a mix of emotions and reactions.





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Weight Loss Injections Plus-Size Influencer Body-Positive Attitude Visually Striking Appearance Harsh Reactions Natural Beauty Manufactured Practices Natural Woman's Body Beauty Standards Weight Loss Plastic Surgery AI Divine Feminine

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