Pluto Retrograde: A Week of Power Dynamics and Cosmic Insights

As Pluto enters retrograde, this week invites deep reflection on power structures in our lives. The tarot offers guidance for each zodiac sign, from Aries' workplace shifts to Taurus' relationship dilemmas. Discover how to navigate these cosmic influences and reclaim personal agency.

As the week begins, Pluto enters retrograde, prompting a deep reflection on power dynamics in our lives. This celestial event encourages us to examine who holds influence over us, who we exert control over, and whether these relationships need transformation.

Power structures exist at every level—from societal hierarchies to family dynamics and workplace interactions. This is an opportune moment to assess which power dynamics are serving us and which may need adjustment or liberation. The tarot offers guidance on where to focus our energy during this introspective period. For those seeking deeper insights, a personalized tarot reading can provide clarity on pressing questions, with answers delivered within 24 hours.

Additionally, joining a mystical tarot club offers a month of free access, allowing further exploration of these cosmic influences. Aries (March 21 – April 20) should pay attention to the Ace of Coins, which highlights a positive shift in power dynamics at work or within the family. This change has been unfolding over the past year and deserves reflection.

Whether it’s an improved parent-child relationship or better rapport with a boss, understanding the mechanics of this shift can provide valuable lessons for future interactions. Taurus (April 21 – May 21) is guided by The Lovers card, which points to a volatile power dynamic in a romantic or platonic relationship. The inconsistency of this connection may be draining, and Taurus is encouraged to evaluate whether the highs outweigh the lows.

Taking a step back might be the key to regaining control and clarity. Gemini (May 22 – June 21) receives the Two of Coins, a reminder of their natural ability to juggle multiple responsibilities and alliances. While this skill can dilute others' influence, Geminis must ensure they don’t lose sight of what truly matters amid the chaos. Balancing activity with focus is essential.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23) is urged by the Ace of Swords to confront truths they’ve been avoiding. While honesty can be painful, avoiding it risks living in denial. This week is the time to speak an unspoken truth and break free from self-imposed illusions. Leo (July 24 – August 23) is guided by Temperance, signaling a resolution to ongoing power struggles.

This week brings a new equilibrium, allowing Leos to move forward with clarity and confidence





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Pluto Retrograde Tarot Power Dynamics Astrology Zodiac Signs

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