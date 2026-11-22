Donna and Adrian McLeod issue emotional tribute to daughter Bobbi-Anne five years after her abduction and murder by Cody Ackland in Plymouth.

Donna McLeod and Adrian McLeod have issued their first public tribute to their daughter Bobbi-Anne McLeod five years after her tragic murder in Plymouth. The grieving parents shared a new photograph of their beloved teenage daughter on the anniversary of her killing to honor her memory.

Family Remembers "Brightest Star"

Donna McLeod and Adrian McLeod expressed that Bobbi-Anne would "always live on" in their hearts as they commemorated the five-year mark of her death. The couple described their daughter as their "brightest star" which will continue to shine despite the passage of time. They stated that their love and memories for Bobbi-Anne remain eternal and that she is gone but never forgotten.

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The heartfelt message from Donna McLeod and Adrian McLeod emphasized that Bobbi-Anne will always be in their hearts. They addressed their daughter directly, calling her their "beautiful Bobbi-Anne" and reaffirming their enduring bond. This public acknowledgment marks the first time the devastated parents have shared such a tribute since the tragedy.

Details of the November 20 Attack

Bobbi-Anne McLeod was last seen on November 20, 2021, at approximately 6pm while waiting at a bus stop on Sheepstor Road in the Leigham suburb of Plymouth. She had left her family home at 5.45pm with plans to meet friends in Plymouth city centre and told her father she loved him before departing.

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Cody Ackland, who was 24 at the time, was driving a Ford Fiesta in the area and approached Bobbi-Anne at the bus stop at 6.55pm. Ackland struck Bobbi-Anne McLeod in the back of the head with a claw hammer from behind. He initially returned to his car but then doubled back to abduct the injured teenager.

Ackland's Motive and Obsession

Court evidence revealed that Cody Ackland harbored a morbid fascination with serial killers, specifically Ted Bundy and Fred West. His internet search history showed he had researched remote locations on Dartmoor, potential weapons, and balaclavas. Thousands of disturbing images of murder scenes and dead bodies were found on his phone.

After the initial attack, Ackland forced Bobbi-Anne McLeod into the boot of his Ford Fiesta and drove her approximately 19 miles to Bellever Forest car park. During the journey, Bobbi-Anne was still conscious and told Ackland she was scared. Ackland responded by telling her he was scared too.

Discovery and Legal Consequences

Bobbi-Anne McLeod died from multiple injuries to her head and face after Ackland attacked her again in a prolonged and frenzied manner at the car park. Ackland burned her handbag and hidden her body in undergrowth at a remote layby in Bovisand at 9.15pm. Her body was discovered eight miles away from the bus stop where she was last seen.

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Cody Ackland surrendered to police at Charles Cross police station in Plymouth at 1.30pm on November 23, 2021. He pleaded guilty at Plymouth Crown Court on April 5, 2022, and was sentenced to life in prison on May 19, 2022. The judge imposed a minimum term of 30 years and 190 days for the motiveless crime.