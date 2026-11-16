PM Andy Burnham Featured on Big Issue Cover to Mark Rough Sleeping Pledge

Prime Minister Andy Burnham appears on the Big Issue cover in a portrait by Shepard Fairey, highlighting his pledge to end rough sleeping and his past work with the magazine in Manchester.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is the subject of a special portrait appearing on the front cover of the Big Issue this week, designed to reinforce his commitment to ending rough sleeping across the United Kingdom. The artwork, created by renowned American artist Shepard Fairey, depicts Burnham wearing a red Big Issue tabard while selling copies of the magazine in Manchester during 2023, a period when he served as the mayor of Greater Manchester.

Artist Shepard Fairey's Hope Legacy

Shepard Fairey is globally recognized for his iconic Hope poster, which visually defined Barack Obama's first presidential campaign in the United States. By selecting this specific moment from Burnham's political career, Fairey aims to create a lasting symbol of accountability regarding the Prime Minister's current policy goals. The artist believes that visual reminders can prevent the public from forgetting the promises made by elected officials.

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Fairey stated that his work consistently pushes for justice and serves as a tool to hold leaders accountable. He noted that politicians often benefit when people forget their commitments, but this becomes more difficult when a symbol of that promise is held by thousands of people. The portrait was designed to convey warmth and remind the public that Burnham has been actively promoting and selling the Big Issue since before his rise to the premiership.

Burnham's Strategy to End Homelessness

Upon assuming the role of Prime Minister, Andy Burnham declared that no one should be sleeping rough in the country. He emphasized that while he cannot force everyone off the streets, he has directed every council to provide a clear route for those seeking to leave homelessness behind. This directive is part of the funding provided by his administration to local authorities to ensure a standardized offer for vulnerable individuals.

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Burnham acknowledged that the issue is complex and that not every individual will accept the support offered. However, he stressed that the problem is fixable and requires a coordinated national effort rather than isolated local actions. He warned against the stop-start nature of previous initiatives, which fails to provide stability for the organizations working tirelessly to support rough sleepers throughout the year.

Exhibition at Saatchi Gallery

In addition to the magazine cover, the portrait will be displayed at the Saatchi Gallery in London as part of its six-month street culture exhibition titled Beyond The Streets. This exhibition is dedicated to six decades of art, activism, and street culture, providing a prominent platform for Fairey's work. The exhibition is scheduled to run until May 2027, offering a long-term venue for public engagement with these themes.

Big Issue editorials have noted that sentiment regarding rough sleeping often surges later in the year but fades during the early months of the new year. Burnham argues that this cyclical approach is unfair to charities and support services. By anchoring his policy in a visual medium that circulates widely, the Prime Minister hopes to maintain consistent public attention on the issue and drive sustainable change in homelessness policy across the UK.