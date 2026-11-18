Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Labour peer Lord Milburn present conflicting views on whether welfare reforms will leave young people worse off financially while cutting NEET rates.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and former Cabinet minister Lord Milburn have issued contradictory statements regarding the financial impact of the government's new strategy to reduce the number of young people not in education, employment, or training. While Mr Burnham insisted the initiative would not cause anyone to lose money, Lord Milburn conceded that some individuals would receive less in the short term.

Conflicting Statements on Financial Impact

The Prime Minister argued that the Milburn plan could be implemented without anyone losing out from a cash point of view during a recent interview. He further stated that the proposals would not mean people have to lose money, emphasizing his confidence in the program's design. However, Mr Milburn told Sky News that there would be some people who, in the short term, will get less financial support under the new system.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Urges Andy Burnham to Act on Youth NEET Crisis

Downing Street attempted to clarify Mr Burnham's comments, explaining that he meant young people who lose benefits would not necessarily be worse off overall because they would be able to work. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden added that the premier had been saying people will get a better life through these reforms, focusing on long-term stability rather than immediate cash transfers.

The Core Mechanism of the 10-Year Plan

The 10-year plan unveiled by Mr Milburn aims to halve the proportion of 16 to 24-year-olds classified as NEET over the next decade. The New Labour veteran called for a shake-up of the benefits system to save £3.6billion a year, with funding instead going to measures to get young people into jobs or training. This significant reallocation of resources is designed to create a more robust support network for youth unemployment.

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A key component of this proposal is a so-called youth allowance that could replace both the health element of universal credit and personal independence payment for 16 to 24-year-olds. By consolidating these payments, the government hopes to simplify the welfare landscape and incentivize engagement with the labor market or educational institutions, thereby addressing the root causes of NEET status.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Reactions

The idea of stripping welfare provision is already causing consternation among some Labour MPs who are wary of the potential backlash from vulnerable demographics. Mr Burnham has floated the prospect of extending the same philosophy from the Milburn plan right through the age range, suggesting a broader societal shift in how support is distributed.

Tories have supported the idea of a drive to cut NEETs numbers but warned there needs to be much tougher cuts to welfare. They have also raised concerns about the big state nature of the plans, suggesting that the Government is effectively taking responsibility for 18-25 year olds as well as under-18s, which critics argue could expand bureaucratic control unnecessarily.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

Mr Milburn said the question of what to do with over-25s is beyond the scope of his review, but said the design features of the system he had proposed could be applied to the older cohort of claimants. He wrote in the report that the Government should act with urgency to bring forward new proposals for a reformed welfare system for those aged 25 and over, signaling a potential future expansion of these reforms.

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The PM has signaled his agreement without giving any detail, stating that he thinks the same philosophy could apply right through the age range. What we are doing is creating an approach that is preventative, that supports people where they can prosper, as Mr Burnham told The Times. This preventative model seeks to address issues before they become entrenched.

Mr Burnham said he is confident that Labour backbenchers would get behind the sweeping reforms to tackle youth unemployment, after they hampered previous Government efforts to cut the welfare bill. If it works, and I'm going to give everything I've got to this to make sure that it does work, it will mean that no young person loses out from a cash point of view because we want them in a sustainable opportunity, the Prime Minister concluded.