Critics accuse Prime Minister Andy Burnham of prioritizing EU youth mobility over the one million UK Neets in a new trade reset deal allowing nearly 100,000 European workers annually.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense political pressure and public criticism as he prepares to finalize a diplomatic agreement with the European Union. The proposed deal aims to reset post-Brexit relations by reducing red tape for British food exports. However, the centerpiece of this agreement is a controversial youth mobility scheme that would allow nearly 100,000 young Europeans to work in the United Kingdom annually.

Core Details Of The New Mobility Agreement

Sources indicate that the Prime Minister is scheduled to sign this agreement in Brussels on Friday. The arrangement creates a specific pathway for EU citizens under the age of 30 to take low-skilled jobs in the UK. These individuals will be permitted to stay and work for a duration of up to three years. This initiative is officially labeled as a youth experience scheme and is designed to revive certain elements of free movement specifically for the under-30 demographic.

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The agreement serves as a reciprocal exchange. While the UK government has agreed to dynamic alignment with EU rules in the food sector, it has also bowed to European demands for this youth program. British youngsters will gain similar opportunities to work or study on the Continent. Although ministers initially attempted to cap annual arrivals below 50,000 for twelve months, diplomatic sources now suggest the final figure will be much closer to 100,000.

Critics Warn Of Job Market Damage For Neets

The introduction of this scheme has triggered strong opposition from across the political spectrum. Critics argue that the decision directly undermines recent efforts to address the domestic labor crisis. Alan Milburn, who leads a government review on youth unemployment, unveiled measures yesterday specifically targeting the one million young people classified as Neets. This term refers to individuals who are not currently in employment, education, or training.

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Former Conservative welfare secretary Sir Iain Duncan Smith was among the first to condemn the move. He stated that if the government is serious about solving the Neet crisis, it should not open doors for thousands of Europeans to take existing jobs. Sir Iain argued that these newcomers would compete for the exact same roles in bars, restaurants, and shops as unemployed British youth. He accused Burnham of seeking political advantage by cosying up to Brussels at the expense of domestic workers.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also voiced strong disapproval of the policy. He argued that the last thing the country needs is the free movement of young EU citizens when one million Neets are already being pushed to the margins of the economy. Farage described the plan as a betrayal of British young people and a continuation of open border policies that harm local employment prospects.

Political Fallout And Future Implications

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp highlighted the contradiction in Labour's stated values. He noted that while the party claims to care about young people struggling to get a foot on the job ladder, the new policy introduces 100,000 Europeans to compete for those same positions. The Prime Minister is expected to clarify that young people from Europe will not be eligible for employment support through the Jobs Guarantee scheme. This scheme is designed to fund work for long-term unemployed youngsters.

Alan Milburn has urged employers to reorient their hiring practices. He suggested that the drop in migration creates an opportunity for businesses to employ young people from their own communities. However, an EU insider countered that the new scheme is not about high-skilled roles like doctors or architects, but rather people looking for bar jobs. The final decision on the annual cap remains under negotiation, but the political cost for Burnham appears to be rising rapidly as he travels to Brussels to seal the deal.