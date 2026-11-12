PM&C Admits It Does Not Monitor Ministerial Conflicts Of Interest

Senior officials confirm the Prime Minister's office lacks mechanisms to enforce ministerial conduct codes, raising questions about conflict monitoring during the Senate inquiry into community grants.

Officials from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet confirmed during a Senate inquiry on Thursday that their department does not actively monitor compliance with the Prime Minister's ministerial code of conduct. Senior departmental staff made this admission while responding to intense questioning from Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie regarding the Labor party's controversial community grants program. The disclosure reveals a significant gap in the oversight mechanisms designed to prevent conflicts of interest among federal ministers.

Senator Bridget McKenzie repeatedly pressed senior officials to explain how the government manages potential conflicts of interest and who specifically approved taxpayer-funded projects announced prior to the 2025 general election. The line of questioning focused heavily on the $570 million Major Local Community Infrastructure Program, which has faced widespread scrutiny due to the distribution of significant grants to projects located in electorates held by the Labor party.

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Blair Exell Defends Departmental Role

Blair Exell, a senior official within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, stated clearly that the department does not monitor compliance with the Prime Minister's ministerial code of conduct. He explained that the code is considered a document belonging to the Prime Minister, making Anthony Albanese solely responsible for its implementation and the monitoring of compliance with its provisions.

When Senator Bridget McKenzie asked whether the department proactively alerts the Prime Minister to potential ministerial breaches, Mr. Exell responded that identifying such issues is not viewed as the department's role. He declined to confirm or deny whether advice has been sought on specific matters, stating that he would not disclose such information unless the Prime Minister has publicly disclosed it.

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Self-Referencing Allegations And Governance

The hearing highlighted concerns that the current arrangement effectively requires Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to police his own conduct. Senator Bridget McKenzie questioned what procedures exist if the minister under scrutiny is the Prime Minister himself. Mr. Exell referred to clause 8.4 of the ministerial code, which allows allegations involving ministers, including the Prime Minister, to be referred to an independent authority.

However, Mr. Exell added a critical caveat to this process, noting that only the Prime Minister can refer himself to an independent authority for review. This limitation underscores the self-regulatory nature of the current framework for managing ministerial conduct and potential conflicts of interest within the federal government.

Marrickville Golf Club Grant Scrutiny

Scrutiny has intensified regarding the $6.05 million funding commitment for the Marrickville Golf Club, located in the Prime Minister's electorate. Club management confirmed that the honorary membership granted to Anthony Albanese provided full club access equivalent to the $1,100 annual membership, rather than the $5 social membership the Prime Minister had previously claimed in public statements.

Club general manager Mathew Ward later revealed that sewerage works were never included in the federally funded project. This admission contradicted earlier justifications provided by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the House of Representatives, where he claimed the funding was intended to address issues of raw sewage flowing into the Cooks River during floods. Mr. Ward stated definitively that the sewerage works were not part of the funded project.

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Final Oversight Gaps And Next Steps

During the Senate hearing, Senator Bridget McKenzie noted that the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet only became aware of Anthony Albanese's honorary membership through media reports. This occurred despite a 2019 newspaper article that described him as a non-golfing honorary member of the club, suggesting a failure in internal disclosure protocols.

When asked why the honorary membership had not been declared sooner, officials maintained that the matter was ultimately one for the Prime Minister himself. The inquiry continues to examine the approval processes for election commitments, with officials admitting they were unaware of the specific decision-makers behind these political promises due to cabinet conventions that prevent them from discussing deliberations behind expenditure approved through cabinet processes.