PM Faces Fury Over Delayed Action on Child Online Abuse Images

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under fire for delaying a year before unveiling plans to stop children from taking and sharing nude images online. Campaigners and former ministers say the delay left thousands vulnerable to sexual abuse. The new measures would force tech giants like Apple and Google to implement age verification on devices to block nude image capture and sharing, with potential fines and jail time for non-compliance. The National Crime Agency reports thousands of referrals weekly of online child sexual abuse, highlighting the scale of the problem.

The UK government is facing intense criticism over its delayed response to the pervasive issue of online child sexual abuse , specifically concerning the creation and sharing of nude images by minors.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced new measures on Monday that would mandate technology companies to prevent children from taking, sharing, or viewing such content. However, this policy had been gathering dust for over a year before its unveiling, a delay that campaigners and former ministers argue has exposed thousands of children to heightened risk from online predators.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has received tens of thousands of referrals related to online child sexual abuse since the proposals were first submitted to Downing Street, with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children referring approximately 1,700 cases per week to the UK. This equates to one referral every six minutes, which officials describe as 'just the tip of the iceberg.

' Each month, these referrals result in the safeguarding of 1,200 children and 1,000 arrests, underscoring the immense scale of the problem. Former Home Office minister Jess Phillips, who resigned last month, has been particularly vocal in blasting Sir Keir's inaction. In her resignation letter, she revealed that she had presented solutions over a year ago that would have ended the ability for children to take naked images of themselves.

She stated it took a year just to get the Prime Minister to agree to threaten legislation, calling it 'the definition of incremental change' and questioning how many children were left without a safety net during the 'dilly dallying' period. Speaking after the announcement, she expressed relief that action was finally being taken but attributed the hesitancy to a 'squeamishness to sometimes take on big tech.

' Her sentiments were echoed by shadow home secretary Chris Philp, who accused Starmer of 'cowardice' and of 'sucking up to big tech,' thereby endangering children. Philp highlighted that while the Prime Minister delayed, thousands of British children were exposed to online grooming and sexual abuse. The new policy places the onus on technology firms like Apple and Google to introduce age verification mechanisms on smartphones, computers, and tablets.

Unless a user is verified as over 18, device cameras would be disabled from capturing nude images, and such content would be blocked from display. The rules would apply to both new devices and existing ones via software updates. Companies have three months to implement these changes voluntarily; failure to do so will result in forced legislation, with potential penalties including hefty fines and criminal convictions for executives, possibly leading to jail sentences.

The Prime Minister framed the initiative as a global first, declaring, 'When it comes to the safety of our children, standing by is not an option.

' However, the effectiveness of this approach remains a point of contention, with experts noting that the unknowable damage caused by the year-long delay could have been mitigated with swifter action. The government is also reportedly preparing to unveil a separate, watered-down ban on social media for children under 16, adding another layer to its broader online safety strategy





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Keir Starmer Online Child Safety Nude Images Tech Regulation Age Verification NCA Child Sexual Abuse Online Grooming

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