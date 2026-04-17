PM Faces Resignation Calls Over Ambassador's Failed Security Vetting

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign after it was revealed that Peter Mandelson was appointed US ambassador despite failing security vetting. Accusations of misleading Parliament have arisen, with opposition parties and some of his own MPs calling for his departure. Senior Foreign Office official Sir Olly Robbins has been sacked as an investigation is launched.

Mounting pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign following revelations that Peter Mandelson was appointed US ambassador despite failing security vetting . It has emerged that Foreign Office officials allegedly pushed through the controversial appointment against the advice of internal security experts, leading to a deeply damaging accusation that the Prime Minister has lied to Parliament.

In a bid to mitigate the crisis, Downing Street has asserted that the Foreign Office acted independently in granting Mandelson the developed vetting (DV) status required for his Washington posting, overruling security recommendations. Insiders had predicted that Sir Olly Robbins, the most senior civil servant at the Foreign Office, would be held accountable, and he was subsequently sacked late last night. An investigation into the events has been launched by Number 10. Prime Minister Starmer had consistently maintained that the disgraced Labour peer, Peter Mandelson, had received the necessary security clearance for his significant diplomatic role. Opposition leaders have now declared that Starmer must step down if he is found to have misled MPs regarding the scandal, with some of his own party members acknowledging the untenable nature of his position. Reports suggest that Starmer, his ministers, and Number 10 officials were unaware of the decision to disregard security concerns until earlier this week. This information surfaced during the review of documents related to the scandal, intended for public release. The Prime Minister's repeated assurances that Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador followed all proper procedures have come under intense scrutiny. When questioned in the House of Commons on September 10, 2025, Starmer stated that full due process was followed, as is customary for all ambassadorial appointments. He reiterated this on September 15 during an interview with Channel 4 News, noting that Mandelson underwent a due diligence process before his appointment. Further statements on February 4, 2026, during Prime Minister's Questions, and on February 5 at a press conference, maintained that security vetting by the security services, an intensive exercise that granted him clearance, had indeed occurred independently. However, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has sharply criticized Starmer's statements, alleging he misled Parliament by claiming full due process was followed when Mandelson had failed the vetting. Badenoch questioned why Starmer did not update the House immediately upon learning of the situation on Tuesday night, demanding he adhere to the same standards applied to previous prime ministers who resigned for misleading Parliament. She accused Starmer of betraying national security and called for his resignation. Reform leader Nigel Farage echoed these sentiments, highlighting Starmer's February assertion of security services clearance for Mandelson and accusing him of a blatant lie. Liberal Democrats' Sir Ed Davey also called for Starmer's departure, citing both a catastrophic error in judgment and potential parliamentary deception. SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has reported Starmer to the ministerial sleaze watchdog, emphasizing the need to ascertain when Starmer was aware of Mandelson's failed clearance and his role in overruling that decision. Veteran Labour backbencher Graham Stringer insisted that Starmer must resign if he has lied to the Commons. A Conservative source expressed skepticism, questioning the plausibility that Sir Olly Robbins would not inform Number 10 or ministers about Mandelson's vetting failure until this week. Conservative peer Lord Kempsell, with experience in Number 10, also found it highly unlikely that the Prime Minister was not aware of Mandelson's failure to pass the DV vetting





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