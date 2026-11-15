PM Speechwriter Uses ChatGPT Before Welsh Labour Address

Downing Street defends Prime Minister Andy Burnham after a speechwriter was photographed using ChatGPT to refine his Welsh Labour conference speech, calling it normal feedback.

A photograph published by the Mail on Sunday has sparked debate after showing one of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's aides using artificial intelligence to polish an upcoming speech. The image captures a senior member of the Prime Minister's team asking the ChatGPT platform how to make his address to the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday more emotive. This incident has drawn scrutiny to the growing integration of generative AI tools within the highest levels of British government operations.

Downing Street Defends AI Usage

Downing Street responded firmly to the publication of the photo, stating that the Prime Minister writes most of his own speeches and that the aide was simply seeking feedback on a draft that had already been completed. A No 10 spokesperson emphasized that the interaction was merely a request for editorial critique rather than an attempt to automate the writing process entirely. The government insists that the use of digital tools for refinement does not diminish the authorial voice of the Prime Minister or the integrity of the political message.

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Speechwriter Caught on Train

The image in question appears to show the speechwriter drinking Prosecco while editing the speech on an afternoon train traveling from London Euston to Holyhead. The casual nature of the setting, combined with the visible use of the AI agent, raised questions about professional boundaries and the authenticity of political communication. Despite the lighthearted backdrop, the act of consulting an algorithm for tone adjustments has become a focal point for critics questioning the role of technology in crafting political narratives.

Focus on Industry and Community

Mr Burnham used his speech on Saturday to speak about the importance of industry in giving people a deep sense of belonging. He described the workplaces in Wales that created a way of life, including the social infrastructure that was often taken for granted. He highlighted specific community pillars such as the working men's clubs, the sports teams, the choirs, and the trade unions that historically bound communities together in Britain.

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Historical Critique of Thatcher Era

Criticizing the legacy of Margaret Thatcher, Mr Burnham stated that the country took some wrong turns in the 1980s that shattered the way of life for communities up and down Britain. He argued that economic power being privatized and political power being centralized resulted in a significant loss of agency in places across the nation. This historical analysis served as the core of his argument for why current communities lack the power needed to turn things around after decades of change.

Post-Election Strategy for Labour

The address came as Mr Burnham vowed to work in lockstep with Welsh Labour to reverse its electoral fortunes. He urged the party to take stock after its humiliation at the Senedd elections, signaling a need for strategic reassessment. The use of AI to refine this message underscores the high stakes involved in reconnecting with voters who feel disconnected from the political process.

AI Feedback on Narrative Structure

According to the Mail, the chatbot had provided specific feedback suggesting that one passage was preferred because it moved from the miners to their families to the wider community. The AI noted that this structure showed how the experience of industrial work created bonds well beyond the workplace. This level of detailed narrative analysis provided by the AI highlights the capability of such tools to identify emotional resonance in political texts, even if the final word remains with human authors.