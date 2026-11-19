Mauricio Pochettino starts Man Utd at Liverpool. Man City face Fulham amid crisis. Crystal Palace hire Thomas Frank. Bournemouth chase history vs Ipswich.

Mauricio Pochettino embarks on his managerial tenure at Manchester United with a daunting visit to Liverpool. The Premier League fixture is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for 4:30 pm on Sky Sports Super Sunday. This match serves as the opening chapter for Pochettino at Old Trafford. It also marks a critical juncture for both clubs. The Red Devils aim to establish their identity under new leadership. Liverpool seek to maintain their dominance at Anfield. The atmosphere promises to be electric from the first whistle.

Manchester United Testing Pochettino Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino faces his first major test against Liverpool. The manager must navigate a hostile environment at Anfield. His team enters this clash with questions about their form. The stakes are high for United's early season standing. A win would provide a significant confidence boost. A loss could intensify scrutiny on the new regime. The tactical battle between Pochettino and Liverpool is crucial. Fans expect immediate improvements in player performance. The result will define the initial narrative of his time there.

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Manchester City Fulham Maresca Crisis

Manchester City enter a crucial clash against Fulham amid concerns. Enzo Maresca's side has lost their last three league matches. These defeats included losses to Aston Villa, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest. City have surrendered their top position to Arsenal. They have now lost as many games as in their previous 36 outings. This streak is unusual for the reigning champions. However, historical data suggests resilience. Since the 2007-08 season, City have lost four consecutive games only twice. Those instances occurred in August 2008 and December 2024. Fulham present a favorable opponent for a turnaround. City have won their last 17 Premier League meetings against Fulham. They have scored at least twice in each of those encounters. Maresca views this as a prime opportunity to restore winning habits.

Crystal Palace Thomas Frank New Manager

Crystal Palace have appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager. He takes control of Selhurst Park with immediate effect. The club hopes for a fresh start under Frank. The so-called new manager bounce is often romanticized. Fans expect standards to rise overnight. Points are predicted to roll in quickly. Recent Premier League trends challenge this optimism. Five of the last six bottom-eight teams to change managers saw their points-per-game average drop. This occurred over the following five matches. Examples include Vitor Pereira at Nottingham Forest. Igor Tudor at Tottenham. Rob Edwards at Wolves. Graham Potter at West Ham. Ivan Juric at Southampton. Frank faces deep-rooted structural problems. Tactical tweaks and inspirational talks are insufficient. Confidence and player quality outweigh a new voice in the dugout. Palace supporters must manage their expectations accordingly.

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Aston Villa Sunderland Le Bris Chelsea

Aston Villa leave the international break on a sour note. They squandered two-goal leads at Old Trafford. Manchester United secured a dramatic 4-4 draw against Villa. Sunderland achieved a vital 1-0 victory over Chelsea. This result relieves pressure on manager Regis Le Bris. Sunderland remain in the bottom three. Their poor season start necessitates immediate improvement. Le Bris faces a difficult trip to Villa Park. Villa Park's North Stand is closed this season. This reduces capacity and dampens the atmosphere. Injuries to Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey complicate Sunderland's plans. The Black Cats have won only one away game. That victory came against Portuguese side Torreense. A win at Villa Park is essential. Le Bris needs to silence departure rumors. The last meeting at Villa Park was a 4-3 thriller. Tammy Abraham scored an injury-time winner for Villa.

Bournemouth Bournemouth Ipswich Town Enciso

Bournemouth seek to make club history with another win. They struggled in the opening six weeks of the season. The Cherries could not secure a Premier League victory. Over the last month, they have become unstoppable. Bournemouth have won four consecutive Premier League matches. They have also won three European matches. They secured a Carabao Cup quarter-final spot. Their last Europa League win was against Sturm Graz. That match occurred on October 15. Marco Rose has been in charge for only 16 games. These eight wins happened within 25 days. Ipswich Town is Bournemouth's next opponent. Julio Enciso is key to Ipswich's attack. He is highly influential for their scoring output. Stopping Enciso is vital for stopping Ipswich. Bournemouth aim to extend their winning run. History awaits if they can squeeze out one more victory.