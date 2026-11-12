Pocklington Honors William Wilberforce on 250th Anniversary of Cambridge Departure

Pocklington School and Church Friends celebrate the 250th anniversary of William Wilberforce leaving Pocklington with a unique evening of music, history, and poetry on Friday, November 20.

On Friday, November 20, the town of Pocklington will host a commemorative event marking the 250th anniversary of William Wilberforce leaving Pocklington to travel to Cambridge and change the world. This significant milestone honors the formative years that the renowned abolitionist spent in the East Yorkshire town before embarking on a career that would ultimately lead to the abolition of the slave trade.

Organized by Pocklington School and Pocklington Church Friends, the unique evening promises a blend of music, poetry, and historical reflection. The program features contributions from staff and pupils, including headteacher Becky Lovelock, while the school's Chamber Choir will provide choral numbers. Vicar Jake Belder is also scheduled to participate in the proceedings, ensuring a comprehensive tribute to the historical figure who shaped both local and global history.

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The Core Details of the November Event

The event serves as a direct celebration of Wilberforce's time at Pocklington School, which began in 1771 when he arrived as a delicate, impressionable 12-year-old boy. He left five years later in 1776 as a confident, popular young man who developed a strong love for music and singing. The gathering aims to explore his local family history and recreate the life of Pocklington in the 1770s through Wilberforce's own eyes.

A central feature of the evening involves Sir David Davis, who has been invited to read extracts from Wilberforce's 1789 abolition address to the House of Commons. This specific speech is widely recognized as 'The Greatest Speech in the History of Parliament.' Davis expressed pleasure at being asked to present these words, which set out the moral and political case for the abolition of the slave trade during a period of intense national debate.

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Local historian Phil Gilbank will also present new material regarding Wilberforce's teenage years. This information has remained hidden in the archives for two centuries and offers fresh insights into the development of the young abolitionist. The presentation is designed to provide attendees with a deeper understanding of how his early experiences in Pocklington influenced his later, world-changing decisions.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Significance

The historical narrative presented at the event highlights a pivotal transformation in Wilberforce's character. While he arrived at the school as a sensitive child, contemporary records, including his teenage essays and the reminiscences of his schoolmates, indicate that his views on the horrors of slavery were already forming during these crucial years. This early moral awakening laid the groundwork for his future parliamentary career.

After leaving Pocklington, Wilberforce progressed to Cambridge University, where he became a Member of Parliament while still a student at age 21. He served as an MP for another 45 years, overcoming major odds and persistent health problems to lead the anti-slavery campaign to its fruition. His dedication extended beyond abolition, as he supported many other humanitarian and Christian causes both at home and abroad, including serving as a founder member of the RSPCA.

The collaboration between Pocklington School and Pocklington Church Friends underscores the lasting impact of Wilberforce's early education. By bringing together educational staff, church leaders, and historical experts, the organizers aim to bridge the gap between local heritage and global history. The involvement of prominent figures like Sir David Davis adds significant weight to the event, linking the town's past to broader historical discourse.

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Real-World Impact and Ticket Information

The event includes a small exhibition on display, providing an opportunity for attendees to view and discuss Wilberforce's life and times in greater detail. This interactive element allows the community to engage directly with the historical artifacts and information being presented. It serves as a tangible link to the past, making the history of abolitionism accessible and relevant to modern audiences.

The gathering is held at All Saints Church, the site where Wilberforce attended services regularly during his Pocklington years. This location choice reinforces the religious and moral dimensions of his life, which were integral to his campaigning efforts. The church setting provides a solemn and appropriate backdrop for reflecting on his spiritual convictions and their role in his public service.

Tickets for the evening are priced at £5 each and are available from the Pocklington church office. Alternatively, attendees can purchase tickets via Eventbrite. The event offers a chance for the public to honor a historical figure who originated from their community, ensuring that the legacy of William Wilberforce continues to inspire future generations.