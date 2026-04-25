Pogba Urges Mainoo to Consider Leaving Manchester United if Underappreciated

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has advised Kobbie Mainoo to consider leaving the club if he doesn't feel valued, drawing parallels to Donny van de Beek's departure and raising concerns about the club's treatment of players.

The potential departure of promising young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United has taken a curious turn, with former Red Devil Paul Pogba seemingly encouraging the player to consider leaving Old Trafford if he doesn't feel fully valued.

Pogba, currently attempting a career resurgence with Monaco, knows all too well the frustrations of a United exit, having departed the club on a free transfer for a second time in 2022. His previous stint at the club is now being viewed through a new lens, as his influence is believed to have contributed to Donny van de Beek's decision to seek opportunities elsewhere.

During a recent appearance on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Pogba was directly asked about the advice he would give to Mainoo. His response, while nuanced, strongly suggested that Mainoo should be prepared to move on if he feels his talent isn't being fully utilized or if he lacks the complete trust of the manager. He emphasized the importance of a player feeling valued and acknowledged that numerous clubs would be vying for Mainoo's signature, given his evident potential.

He also touched upon the complexities of Mainoo’s contract situation, noting that a potential free agency would significantly alter the dynamics of any negotiation. Pogba’s comments have sparked debate amongst United fans, many of whom will be hoping Mainoo ignores the advice of his former teammate. While acknowledging the strong affection Mainoo enjoys at Old Trafford and conceding that leaving 'maybe isn't the right decision,' Pogba reiterated his desire for Mainoo to prioritize his own development and happiness.

This sentiment is particularly poignant given the experiences of Van de Beek, whose career at United was significantly hampered by a perceived lack of opportunities and a frustrating comparison to Pogba himself. Van de Beek’s former agent, Guido Albers, has publicly stated that Pogba’s preferential treatment – including being allowed to play despite reporting late to training camp – directly impacted Van de Beek’s opportunities.

Albers described the situation as deeply unfair, highlighting Van de Beek’s dedication and the mental toll of being consistently overlooked. The Dutchman ultimately sought refuge in loan spells at Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt before securing a permanent move to Girona, a clear indication of his disillusionment with life at United. The contrast between Van de Beek’s experience and Mainoo’s current situation is stark.

Mainoo, a product of the United academy, is a fan favorite and has recently regained prominence under new management. However, Pogba’s intervention serves as a reminder of the potential pitfalls within the club and the importance of a player feeling genuinely valued. Mainoo is currently on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with significantly improved terms, a testament to his growing importance to the team.

This positive development suggests that the club is finally recognizing his talent and is committed to his future. Nevertheless, Pogba’s comments raise questions about the underlying culture at United and whether past experiences have left a lingering sense of distrust among players. While Mainoo appears to be in a much stronger position than Van de Beek was, the shadow of Pogba’s influence and the cautionary tale of his former teammate cannot be ignored.

The situation highlights the delicate balance between loyalty, ambition, and the pursuit of playing time, and underscores the importance of clear communication and trust between players, managers, and the club hierarchy. Ultimately, the decision rests with Mainoo, but Pogba’s unsolicited advice has undoubtedly added another layer of complexity to the situation, prompting fans to anxiously await the young midfielder’s next move and hoping he chooses to remain a key part of Manchester United’s future





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