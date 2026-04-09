Pokémon Card Collection Turns Childhood Hobby into Wedding Fund Bonanza

A UK man's old Pokémon card collection, found during a loft clearout, is set to fund his wedding after it was valued at up to £25,000. The collection includes rare Charizard cards from the early 2000s, with one in mint condition estimated to be worth up to £12,000. The cards will be auctioned off by Ewbanks in Surrey. The story underscores the continuing value and collectability of Pokémon cards.

A Pokémon card collector, Andrew Braund, experienced an extraordinary moment when he rediscovered his childhood collection during a loft clearout. Little did he know that these seemingly ordinary playing cards, once a beloved childhood pastime, held the potential to transform his life significantly. The collection, which he had initially believed to be worth only a few hundred pounds, turned out to contain incredibly rare and valuable items, potentially worth up to £25,000.

This unexpected windfall has now set the stage for a dream come true, as he plans to use the proceeds from an upcoming auction to fund his wedding. The discovery highlights the enduring popularity and immense financial value associated with Pokémon cards, a phenomenon that has captivated collectors and enthusiasts for decades. \Braund's collection was assessed by a friend who runs a games shop. The assessment revealed that three cards from the early 2000s were exceptionally rare. The most valuable item in his collection, a mint condition Skyridge Charizard Holo card, with its iconic fire-breathing dragon character, is estimated to be worth between £8,000 and £12,000. Another near-mint Skyridge Charizard Holo card is expected to fetch between £7,000 and £10,000, while a Reverse-Holo version of the same character could sell for £1,600 to £2,200. Braund, a teaching assistant for children with special educational needs, was visibly stunned when he learned the potential value of his cards. The cards had been meticulously stored, some in binders and others loosely in a tin, with the Charizard cards remarkably still in their original packets. The auction, conducted by Ewbanks in Surrey, is scheduled for April 16th and promises to be a significant event for Pokémon card enthusiasts. The discovery has filled Braund and his fiancée, Rachel Moseley, with joy, as the funds will help them realize their wedding plans, set for Sherborne Abbey this summer. \The journey to this incredible revelation wasn't without its challenges. Braund recounted how he had been introduced to Pokémon during his childhood. The craze had swept through schools, and he remembers the excitement around the game. He revealed how the school even banned Pokémon cards at one point, only to quickly reverse their decision, much to the amusement of students and teachers. After discovering the cards in his parents' loft last September, Braund took them to a friend's shop hoping to get a modest sum. The friend's immediate response was one of caution, recognizing the potential value of the cards. He advised Braund to have the cards professionally graded in the US, a process that cost £1,000. This grading was essential to accurately assess their condition and prepare them for auction. The couple discussed the implications of the card's worth, and with their wedding on the horizon, the decision to use the funds was a natural one. Braund reflects on the unexpected nature of the cards' value, saying that no one could have predicted Pokémon's lasting impact. The auction will also feature other high-value items, including a factory-sealed display of the very first preconstructed Pokémon theme decks, estimated at £2,500-£3,500, a Team Rocket complete 1st Edition set, valued at £3,000-£4,000, and a near-complete 1st Edition Fossil Set, expected to fetch between £800 and £1,600. Online bidding will be available, promising a wide audience for this exciting event





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Pokémon Card Discovery Funds Wedding: Loft Find Turns Childhood Hobby into a Financial BonanzaA Pokémon fan's forgotten card collection, unearthed during a loft clearout, is estimated to be worth up to £25,000, potentially funding his wedding. The story highlights the enduring value of collectible trading cards and the unexpected financial returns of childhood hobbies.

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