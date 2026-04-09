Pokémon Card Discovery Funds Wedding: Loft Find Turns Childhood Hobby into a Financial Bonanza

A Pokémon fan's forgotten card collection, unearthed during a loft clearout, is estimated to be worth up to £25,000, potentially funding his wedding. The story highlights the enduring value of collectible trading cards and the unexpected financial returns of childhood hobbies.

A Pokémon card collector, Andrew Braund, experienced a life-changing moment when he rediscovered his childhood collection during a loft clearout. The cards, once a source of innocent enjoyment, are now estimated to be worth up to £25,000, a sum that could completely fund his upcoming wedding. The collection, largely untouched for decades, was taken to a friend's trading card shop for valuation, with Braund initially expecting a modest return.

However, the expert assessment revealed the presence of several incredibly rare cards, particularly three Charizard cards from the early 2000s, which are now poised to become highlights of a highly anticipated trading card auction. The discovery underscores the enduring legacy of Pokémon, which has transcended its initial reputation as a passing fad to become a global phenomenon, with certain cards commanding prices that can reach millions of pounds.\The most valuable item in Braund’s collection is a mint condition Skyridge Charizard Holo card, a fire-breathing dragon character, valued between £8,000 and £12,000. Another near-mint condition copy of the same card is estimated to fetch between £7,000 and £10,000, while a Reverse-Holo version of the Charizard card is expected to sell for £1,600-£2,200. Braund, a teaching assistant for children with special educational needs and disabilities, fondly remembers buying the cards from supermarkets and the Game shop during his childhood. He recalls feeling overwhelmed when he was told of the Charizard cards' potential value, a testament to the unexpected windfall. Braund and his fiancée, Rachel Moseley, are set to be married at Sherborne Abbey this summer, and the proceeds from the auction are poised to alleviate the financial burden of their wedding. The cards were sorted into binders or stored loosely in a tin, but the Charizard cards were in their original packaging, which Braund had carefully opened but preserved, adding to their rarity. \Braund's story is a compelling example of how nostalgia can intersect with unexpected financial gain. The cards, remnants of a childhood passion, are now set to provide a significant boost to his future. Braund's journey from a child enthusiast to a prospective wedding benefactor encapsulates the enduring power of Pokémon and its enduring influence in the collectibles market. After an expensive professional grading process in the US, the cards are ready for auction, hosted by Surrey-based Ewbanks, offering a chance to realize the cards' full potential. Other notable items in the auction include a factory-sealed display of the very first preconstructed Pokémon theme decks released alongside the Base Set in 1999, estimated at £2,500-£3,500, a Team Rocket complete 1st Edition set of Pokémon cards pitched at £3,000-£4,000 and a near-complete 1st Edition Fossil Set which is likely to fetch £800-£1,600. The auction, with live online bidding available, represents a major event for Pokémon collectors, and a significant turning point for Braund, who is poised to see his childhood memories blossom into a future filled with joy and financial security





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