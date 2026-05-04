Police Appeal for Information After Incident at Rochdale vs York Match

Greater Manchester Police are investigating an incident involving a Rochdale supporter and a York City player following their match on April 25th. They have released a CCTV image and are asking for the public's help to identify a man who may have information.

Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation and are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man connected to an incident that occurred following the Rochdale versus York City football match on Saturday, April 25th.

The incident took place at Spotland Stadium after a particularly dramatic conclusion to the game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, securing York City's promotion back into the Football League. Following the final whistle, a significant number of supporters from both Rochdale and York City entered the playing area in a spontaneous outpouring of emotion. During this influx onto the pitch, an interaction occurred between a Rochdale fan and a York City player, prompting the police investigation.

Authorities released a CCTV image yesterday, May 3rd, of a man they wish to question in relation to the incident. Police believe this individual possesses information that could be valuable to their ongoing enquiries and are urging anyone who recognizes him, or has any relevant information regarding the events at Spotland Stadium, to come forward. The appeal emphasizes the importance of public cooperation in ensuring a thorough investigation.

The game itself was a tense affair, culminating in a stoppage-time goal for York City in the 13th minute of added time, which ultimately sealed their promotion. The late goal understandably triggered a surge of excitement and led to the pitch invasion. While the vast majority of supporters celebrated responsibly, the interaction between the fan and the player has necessitated police involvement.

The police are keen to stress that they are not necessarily treating this as an assault, but rather as an incident requiring further clarification and investigation. They are seeking to understand the full circumstances surrounding the interaction to determine if any offenses have been committed. The police appeal, shared via social media and local news outlets, provides specific contact details for anyone with information.

Individuals can reach Greater Manchester Police directly on the non-emergency number 101, or utilize the LiveChat function available on the GMP website. When contacting the police, it is crucial to quote the crime reference number CRI/06PP/0007833/26 to ensure the information is correctly linked to the investigation. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

The police are also requesting that anyone who may have captured footage of the incident, either on mobile phones or other recording devices, to submit it to assist with their investigation. This includes any video or photographic evidence that could shed light on the events that unfolded on the pitch. The focus of the investigation is to establish the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.

The authorities are committed to a fair and transparent investigation and appreciate the public's support in bringing this matter to a resolution. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential for disorder during pitch invasions and the importance of maintaining respectful behavior within sporting environments





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