Police Appeal for Information and Witnesses After Serious Assault Death

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses after Nicholas (Nicky) Gordon, 51, died in hospital following a serious assault on Tuesday. Two people arrested on suspicion of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm have since been released on bail. Today, Sunday 17th May, we are releasing a reporting portal that members of the public can use to share any information that may help us with this investigation. Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our investigation. We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the Holywood Road area on Tuesday, 12th May between 4am and 8.30am and noticed suspicious behaviour to get in touch. Residents in this area will continue to see a police presence over the next few days, as our investigation develops. Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal here: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland ’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses after Nicholas (Nicky) Gordon , 51, died in hospital following a serious assault on Tuesday .

Two people arrested on suspicion of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm have since been released on bail. Today, Sunday 17th May, we are releasing a reporting portal that members of the public can use to share any information that may help us with this investigation. Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our investigation.

We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the Holywood Road area on Tuesday, 12th May between 4am and 8.30am and noticed suspicious behaviour to get in touch. Residents in this area will continue to see a police presence over the next few days, as our investigation develops. Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal here: www.crimestoppers-uk.or





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Police Northern Ireland Major Investigation Team Nicholas (Nicky) Gordon Serious Assault Death Arrested Released On Bail Holywood Road Area Tuesday 12Th May 4Am And 8.30Am Noticed Suspicious Behaviour Investigation Develops Reporting Portal Information Witnesses Photos Footage CCTV Mobile Phone Or Dash Cam Footage Major Incident Public Portal

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