Police Appeal for Information Following Attack on Two Men

Police are appealing for information following an attack on two men in Glasgow. The men, aged 37 and 36, were rushed to hospital for treatment but the nature of their injuries remains unknown. Police are keen to trace two men, white, around 30-years of age, one is described as stocky build, wearing a high visibility jacket and face covering. The other man was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2386 of 23 May, 2026.

Emergency services were called to Old Glasgow Road at around 4.20pm on Saturday, May 23, following reports of an attack. Two men, aged 37 and 36, were rushed to hospital for treatment, but the nature of their injuries remains unknown.

Police are now appealing for information to trace two men in connection with the attack. They are described as being white and around 30 years of age. One is described as being of stocky build, wearing a high visibility jacket and face covering. The other man was reportedly wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.

Detective Constable Emma Stewart said: We are keen to trace two men, white, around 30-years of age, one is described as stocky build, wearing a high visibility jacket and face covering. The other man was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit. We are carrying out a review of CCTV in an effort to identify the two men described but would appeal to the public to come forward if they recognise the descriptions of the men.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2386 of 23 May, 2026. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward, as they continue their investigation into the attack. The incident has left a community in shock, and the police are working tirelessly to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The community is being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. The police are committed to keeping the community safe and are working hard to ensure that justice is served





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Police Appeal Attack On Two Men Glasgow Emergency Services CCTV Review

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