Police Appeal for Witnesses After Man Found Dead in Bulwell, Nottingham

Nottinghamshire Police are urgently seeking information from the public following the death of a man in his sixties in Bulwell. The man was discovered unresponsive on Low Wood Road. Investigators are appealing to the public, especially anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Nottingham shire Police are appealing for the public's assistance following the discovery of a deceased man in his sixties in the Bulwell area of Nottingham . Emergency services responded to the scene at approximately 10:23 AM on Monday, September 15th, after the man was found unresponsive on the pavement of Low Wood Road. The deceased was identified as a man in his sixties, and was wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket at the time.

He was also riding a distinctive black folding style bicycle, which is a key element of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death and are treating the incident with utmost seriousness. A thorough investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of death and to provide answers for the family. The investigation is focusing on the time the man was seen cycling on Low Wood Road, between High Wood Cemetery and Nuthall Roundabout, at the time of the incident. Police are keen to gather as much information as possible from the public and are urging anyone with any relevant knowledge to come forward and share it. The road was closed for a period of time while the investigation was underway but was reopened later on Monday afternoon. \Police investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the man cycling in the area around the time of the incident or who may have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation. Case Investigator Louise Melbourne emphasized the importance of any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, in piecing together the events leading up to the man's death. 'We are working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before this man was found, and to give his family the answers they deserve,' stated Investigator Melbourne. She further urged anyone who may have seen the man or who was in the vicinity to review any footage they may have. Specifically, officers are asking drivers who were in the area, and may have recorded footage of the man before the incident, to review their dashcam recordings. The distinctive bicycle and high-visibility jacket are crucial in helping to identify witnesses and potentially reconstruct the man’s movements. The police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the man earlier in the day or prior to his arrival on Low Wood Road. Even the smallest detail, such as a description of the man’s behavior, his direction of travel, or the presence of any other individuals, could prove to be vital. The public's cooperation is paramount, and investigators are urging anyone with any form of information to contact the authorities immediately. Every piece of information, no matter how seemingly inconsequential, is crucial in helping to paint a complete picture of the events that led to the man’s death.\The investigation continues with the focus on gathering evidence and information to understand what happened. The scene has been examined, and forensic teams are working to establish the cause of death. Police are meticulously reviewing all available evidence, including witness statements and any digital evidence such as CCTV footage. The investigation is expected to take time and will require careful examination of the circumstances. Police are dedicated to providing the family with the answers they need during this difficult time, and the comprehensive investigation is an essential step toward achieving this. The police have established a dedicated line for members of the public to share information, emphasizing that no detail is too small. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call 101 and quote incident number 181 of September 15, 2025. The police are confident that the information provided by the public will be instrumental in uncovering the truth and ensuring that the responsible parties are brought to justice. They are committed to transparency and will provide updates to the public as the investigation progresses, while maintaining the integrity of the investigation. The police are also working closely with the family of the deceased to provide support and updates on the investigation, ensuring they are kept informed every step of the way. The investigation serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and community cooperation, and the police appreciate the public's ongoing support in this investigation





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nottingham Bulwell Death Investigation Police Appeal Dashcam Footage

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pedestrian in her 60s dies following Colne crashPolice have issued an appeal for information or footage from any witnesses

Read more »

Police launch urgent appeal after man dies suddenly in BradfordSearch launched after Bradford man dies suddenly

Read more »

Suspected case of hand, foot and mouth disease at Nottingham nurseryRocking Horse Nursery in Bulwell is keeping the local health protection team updated

Read more »

Police search after customer refunds himself £500 from bar card machinePolice have launched a CCTV appeal as part of their investigation into the alleged fraud

Read more »

'Predatory' rapist could have given HIV to hundreds of men as police launch appealDetectives believe Jonathan Carl had sexual contact with up to 400 men over a four-year period.

Read more »

Police Renew Appeal for Missing West Cumbrian Woman Alexandra HarrodCumbria Police have issued a renewed appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Alexandra Harrod, last seen in Whitehaven. Concerns grow as police seek public assistance.

Read more »