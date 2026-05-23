Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Following Recovery of Nitrous Oxide Bottles from Convenience Store

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police recovered more than 100 boxes of nitrous oxide bottles from a convenience store. The suspected drug dealer was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs. West Midlands Police is taking tough action against high street stores in the West Midlands which are funding organised crime through sales of illicit goods and resulting in anti-social behaviour and violence. Several suspected drug dealers have been arrested and thousands of pounds’ worth of counterfeit tobacco and illegal vapes have been seized.

A 19-year-old has been arrested after police recovered more than 100 boxes of nitrous oxide bottles from a convenience store. The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs, and bailed pending further inquiries as they work with partners including Trading Standards, HMRC and Immigration.

West Midlands Police said they're taking tough action against high street stores in the West Midlands which are funding organised crime through sales of illicit goods and fuelling anti-social behaviour and violence. Several suspected drug dealers have been arrested and thousands of pounds' worth of counterfeit tobacco and illegal vapes have been seized





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Crime Organised Crime Counterfeit Tobacco Illegal Vapes Nitrous Oxide Police High Street Store Anti-Social Behaviour Violence

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