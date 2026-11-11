Police Arrest Asylum Seeker Selling Sandwiches in West Mercia Operation

A man without the legal right to work was arrested for selling sandwiches during a policing operation that targeted immigration crime, seizing vehicles and issuing fines.

A man without the legal right to work in the United Kingdom was arrested in West Mercia after officers seized a white van he was using to sell sandwiches. Body‑camera footage showed police pulling the vehicle over to verify his documentation, and a quick check revealed he was registered with immigration officials and had no right to work in the country.

Operation Lockstream Targets Immigrant‑Based Crimes

The arrest was part of Operation Lockstream, a month‑long policing effort launched in West Mercia to disrupt criminal activity linked to businesses and sectors that are vulnerable to exploitation, such as delivery services. Over the course of the operation, officers stopped 104 vehicles, made 31 arrests and seized 26 vehicles. A total of £6,800 in fines was issued, and 28 traffic offence reports were handed out.

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Police Statements and Arrest Details

During the encounter, the officer asked the suspect, who claimed he was "delivering sandwiches," to show his documents. After confirming his status as an unauthorized worker, the officers told him, "I've just spoken to immigration. You shouldn't be working, should you?" The suspect replied, "I'm just doing a friend a favour today," to which the officers said, "Everybody says that," before arresting him for immigration offences.

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Organised Crime Focus and Future Enforcement Plans

Detective Sergeant Laura Hutson of the Serious Organised Crime Unit stressed that the operation illustrates the police commitment to tackling organised immigration crime and the exploitation often behind it. She said the results, including 31 arrests, 26 vehicle seizures and more than 100 vehicle stops, demonstrate the value of proactive enforcement and intelligence‑led policing. The officers will continue to work with partners to target those who exploit vulnerable people, disrupt criminal activity and keep communities safe.