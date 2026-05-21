Police Arrest Five People for Alleged Fraud in Angela Rayner's Local Council Elections

Five individuals have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged frauds committed during the elections to Angela Rayner's local council, leading to the Reform party securing 18 seats and Labour being reduced to one seat.

Police have arrested five people over allegations of fraud in elections to Angela Rayner 's local council. A Greater Manchester Police spokesman confirmed the arrest, stating that the investigation aimed to determine if alleged offenses were committed regarding the process of how candidates were put forward and representing the ward.

The force also investigated whether the legislation and electoral procedures were followed. The arrests followed reports of concerns about candidates in the St Peter's ward of Tameside council, where the Reform party secured 18 seats, while Labour only won one seat in the local elections on May 7. The Labour Party does not believe any party figures were among those arrested and regards the allegations that 'bogus independent candidates' were stood as 'baseless and untrue.

' The party also reported 'misinformation' to the police and Electoral Commission





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elections Tameside Council Angela Rayner Reform Party Labour Party Police Investigation Alleged Fraud Process Of Candidate Selection Legislation And Electoral Procedures Misinformation To Police And Electoral Commiss

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mum devastated after South Yorkshire Police pass Greek investigation to Interpol and Greek policeThe mother of missing Ben Needham expressed her distress after authorities informed her that South Yorkshire Police would no longer be responsible for any new investigations into her son's whereabouts. Instead, new information would be passed to Interpol and the Greek police.

Read more »

Angela Scanlon swears by £20 'hydrating not heavy' eye cream for dark circlesAngela Scanlon has shared her go-to products for tackling dark circles, including a highly-rated £20 Korean CC cream that helps to brighten and improve under eyes

Read more »

Angela Scanlon loves £20 'hydrating not heavy' under-eye cream for dark circlesDuring a recent skincare Q&A, Angela Scanlon shared some of her go-to beauty products, including a budget-friendly £20 under-eye cream that helps reduce dark circles and instantly brighten the under-eye area

Read more »

Moment man throws gang signs and eats takeaway on police car bonnet – as he’s fined for criminal damageThe damage caused meant police had a marked vehicle off the road for five days

Read more »