A 21-year-old man has been charged with assault as Police Scotland intensifies the search for Kelsey Hunter, who vanished in Castle Douglas on November 21, 2026.

Forensic investigators have expanded their search operations in a wooded area near the residence of Kelsey Hunter, a twenty-year-old woman who has been missing since the evening of November 21, 2026. Law enforcement officials confirmed that they are actively pursuing leads while managing the serious possibility that the young woman may have come to harm during her disappearance.

Arrest Charge Links to Kelsey Hunter Investigation

A twenty-one-year-old male suspect has been formally arrested and charged in connection with a separate assault incident, and he is scheduled to appear before Dumfries Sheriff Court on the current date. Police have not explicitly stated that this arrest is directly related to the disappearance of Kelsey Hunter, but the timing of the charge has coincided with an escalation in the search efforts for the missing student.

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Uniformed detectives and plain clothes officers from the Major Investigation Team remain stationed in the vicinity of her home in the village of Springholm, which is located approximately six miles from her last known location in Castle Douglas. Authorities have indicated that a dedicated unit will continue to operate in the area for the coming days to ensure thorough coverage of all potential leads.

Forensic Operations Target Springholm Field and Home

Specialist forensic teams clad in protective suits are currently conducting methodical searches of a field adjacent to her home in Reoch Park, where a significant police cordon has been established. A yellow forensic tent has been erected near the opening to the field, and officers have been observed examining a bridge that crosses a burn running through the wooded section.

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Search activities have also extended to the interior of her house, where police presence has been constant since Sunday night. Local residents have reported seeing uniformed officers and plain clothes detectives combing the immediate neighborhood, often working in coordination with volunteer mountain rescue teams who are providing specialized support in the difficult terrain.

Police Urge Public Cooperation for November 21 Timeline

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath of Police Scotland emphasized that the family is extremely worried and is receiving support from specialized officers during this difficult period. He stated that while the team hopes to find Kelsey safe and well, they are legally required to consider the scenario where she may have suffered harm, making the retrieval of information critical.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with friends and acquaintances who may have had contact with Kelsey prior to her last confirmed sighting. This final known interaction occurred on Saturday at approximately 5pm in the Cotton Street area of Castle Douglas, where she was observed wearing a brown jacket and boots while carrying a chequered bag.

Physical Description and Ongoing Search Resources

Kelsey Hunter is described as being five feet four inches tall with a slight build and distinctive dyed blonde and pink hair. The investigation has mobilized significant resources, including air support units and police dog teams, to sweep the areas around Springholm and Castle Douglas.

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Local area commander Emma Dodds reiterated that tracing Kelsey remains the top priority for the force, with national resources being deployed to follow every line of enquiry. Police are asking anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact them immediately to help provide answers for the family.