Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Lancashire

A 30-year-old man of Pakistani heritage has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck on a residential street in Lancashire. The victim is being treated for her injuries in hospital, which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

This is the moment a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck on a residential street as police arrest a man on suspicion of attempted murder .

The distressing daylight attack took place in the Lancashire village of Brierfield, near Burnley, shortly after 3pm on Friday. Footage of the incident shows a woman walking along a street when a person approaches her. They then grab the woman and pull out a knife before lunging towards where they appear to stab her in the neck. The woman then flees down the street as the person follows after her.

Lancashire Police rushed to the scene where they arrested a 30-year-old British man of Pakistani heritage on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody. The victim is being treated for her injuries in hospital, which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening. The force said there is currently no evidence to suggest this attack was racially motivated.

The woman then flees down the street as the person follows after her. Now, police are urging witnesses to come forward with any CCTV footage of the attack. Taking to social media, the Labour MP for the area, Oliver Ryan, said: 'First and foremost, my thoughts are with the young victim of yesterday's horrific stabbing in Brierfield, which I know will shock and frighten everyone in our area.

I have been to Brierfield and have been liaising with the police since yesterday afternoon, local councillors and members of the community.

'There will be increased police patrols in the area, though I know this is little comfort to local people. 'To address speculation, it is my understanding that both the attacker and the victim are Brierfield residents, and British. The victim is in the care of the NHS, we all wish her a quick recovery after this deeply traumatic, life-changing event - my prayers are with her and her family at this time.

'The attacker is in custody, and is a very unwell, dangerous individual. 'This is an active criminal investigation so I am unable to comment further at this stage as a public official. I would encourage others commenting to stick to known facts and not exploit for clickbait this already distressing situation for people.

'I have also been in Burnley Hospital myself overnight with a personal health matter, and so I apologise this statement is delayed. ' In a statement, Lancashire Police said: 'We were called at 3.06pm yesterday to Wood Street, Brierfield, to a report of a stabbing. It was reported that a 17-year-old girl had been assaulted and suffered a stab injury to her neck. Officers attended and a 30-year-old man from Brierfield was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of attempted murder.

He is currently in custody. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment. This was a serious incident but thankfully her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing and she has been communicating with our officers and medical staff. We know that this will cause alarm in the local community and extra patrols will be in the area over the weekend to provide reassurance.

If you have any concerns, please speak to any of our officers. Anyone who witnessed the stabbing, or has CCTV/doorbell footage from the area, or has information, please contact 101 - quoting log 0836 of 12th June





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