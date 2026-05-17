Police Call Wedding of Tyson Fury's Daughter; Noah Arrested

The wedding of Tyson Fury's daughter, Venezuela, led to an arrest. Despite their tardiness, father Tyson and mother Paris charmed the guests with their presence. Venezuela herself stunned in a fishtail wedding gown, achieving the look she had promised. She and Noah, who is 19 years old, have been a couple for over a year. The praise shared for the bride's mother at her daughter's wedding reflected the position of respect Venezuela holds in her family.

Police were called to the hotel where Tyson Fury's daughter, Venezuela, had her wedding with at least one man arrested. Four police cars raced to the venue just after 9.30pm on Saturday, hours after Venezuela, 16, tied the knot with Noah Price, 19.

Pictures taken from the scene show a guest being searched by police, who put him inside a van while another officer held a clear see through evidence bag containing what appears to be cash and a mobile phone. Earlier, exclusive pictures obtained by the Daily Mail showed proud dad Tyson and his wife Paris posing for pictures with the former husband of Katie Price.

At one point, world champion boxer Tyson and Peter hugged each other before Paris gave him a peck on the cheek to thank him for performing at the lavish reception. Noah and Venezuela, who have been dating for just over a year, shared a sweet kiss after saying 'I Do' at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's in the Isle of Man.

Venezuela stunned in a lace fishtail wedding gown with a 50ft train and wore black sunglasses and white Crocs as promised. She has 18 bridesmaids – 13 children, including Bambi Fury, as well as family members and friends. Later during the celebration, after the meal, Venezuela took to the dance floor with her dad Tyson to the Motown hit My Guy. After the ceremony, Tyson said, 'That was my baby in there.

You just don't realize it, families. She's been with me all my life.

' Proud father Tyson gave an emotional speech at his daughter's wedding, urging the couple to have 45 children as he told guests he'd had a 'very f***ing good time. ' Despite the drizzling weather, Tyson joked, 'If we wanted it to be sunny, we should have gone to Spain.





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Tyson Fury's Daughter Venezuela Wedding Arrival Police Wedding Arrest Motown Hit My Guy

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