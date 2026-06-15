Police Chase Ends in Tragedy: Unborn Baby Lost in New Cross Crash

A pregnant woman loses her unborn baby after a car fleeing police crashes into her vehicle in New Cross, London. The driver of the fleeing car, a 29-year-old man, is arrested on multiple charges including causing death by dangerous driving. The Metropolitan Police has referred the incident to the IOPC.

A tragic incident in New Cross , southeast London, has resulted in the loss of an unborn baby after a police pursuit ended in a collision.

On Saturday, June 13, at approximately 11:30 PM, officers spotted a vehicle with cloned license plates. When the driver failed to stop, a pursuit was authorized. The fleeing car later crashed into another vehicle carrying a heavily pregnant woman. The driver of the pregnant woman's car, a man in his 20s, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing and was treated at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital, but despite their efforts, her unborn baby could not be saved. The woman remains hospitalized for treatment and observation, with her condition reported as not life-threatening. The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on multiple charges including causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, and possession of Class A drugs.

He also sustained injuries in the crash that are not life-threatening or life-changing and was taken to the hospital. The collision occurred on Lewisham Way in New Cross, a busy area that often sees late-night traffic. The incident has sparked renewed debate over the risks associated with police pursuits, especially when they involve vehicles driven by suspects attempting to evade law enforcement.

As is standard procedure when a death or serious injury occurs during a police chase, the Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Detective Inspector Suzanne Quinton from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit expressed condolences, stating: 'Our thoughts are with the mother and father involved, and their family following the tragic loss of their child. Our investigation continues. We would ask anyone with information or footage that could help to please come forward.

' The investigation aims to determine whether the pursuit was conducted according to policy and if any actions could have prevented the tragedy. The community remains in shock as they grapple with the devastating consequences of a routine traffic stop gone wrong. Police are urging anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it to contact them by calling 101 and quoting CAD 8670/13JUN





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Police Chase Fatal Crash Unborn Baby New Cross IOPC Investigation

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