Police chase in Oswaldtwistle: Driver flees after car fails to stop

Hyndburn Police are hunting a driver who fled after a police chase in Oswaldtwistle. The 'suspicious' black Hyundai Ioniq was spotted by specialist operations officers on Thwaites Road shortly after 6.30pm on Monday, May 18. Officers said the car failed to stop and, after a short pursuit, the occupants abandoned the vehicle on Radnor Close before fleeing the scene on foot. The car has since been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver.

Police are hunting a driver who fled after a police chase in Oswaldtwistle . The 'suspicious' black Hyundai Ioniq was spotted by specialist operations officers on Thwaites Road shortly after 6.30pm on Monday, May 18.

Officers said the car failed to stop and, after a short pursuit, the occupants abandoned the vehicle on Radnor Close before fleeing the scene on foot. Hyndburn Police said the car has since been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver. A picture of the moment the occupants fled from the vehicle was posted on social media last night.

A force spokesperson said: 'At around 6.35pm yesterday, Monday 18th of May, Road Policing Team Officers sighted a suspicious black Hyundai Ioniq on Thwaites Road in Oswaldtwistle. The car failed to stop for Lancs Police Specialist Ops and after a short pursuit, the occupants decamped on Radnor Close.

'The car has been recovered and our enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver. Anyone who has any information or any CCTV or dash camera footage can contact us. Subscribe to our daily newsletter LANCS LIVE NEWS and get all the biggest stories from across Lancashire direct to your inbo





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Hyundai Ioniq Police Chase Oswaldtwistle Radnor Close Decamped Fleeing Police Chase Hyundai Ioniq Oswaldtwistle Radnor Close Decamped Fleeing

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