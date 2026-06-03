Police Chief Apologises for Handcuffing Teenager Who Died After False Racism Claims

The chief constable of the force that arrested Henry Nowak has apologised for handcuffing the teenager over false racism claims while he lay dying on the ground. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for an end to two-tier policing.

The chief constable of the force that arrested Henry Nowak has apologised after his officers handcuffed the teenager over false racism claims while he lay dying on the ground.

Alexis Boon, head of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, added he doesn't recognise allegations of two-tier policing, insisting Mr Nowak was not treated differently because of his race. It comes as police are poised for further clashes after 11 officers and a dog were injured during riots in Southampton last night, sparked by the treatment of the student.

Public anger was ignited by bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing the 18-year-old as he bled to death, having just been stabbed six times by 23-year-old Sikh stranger Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed to be a victim of racism. Speaking about the murder for the first time since Digwa was jailed for 21 years on Monday, Mr Boon said: What was filmed there is a tragedy, an absolute tragedy, and you can't help but be affected by it.

I am clear we are sorry for handcuffing and arresting Henry, but I don't know if that is cutting through for people. We understand it and are genuinely sorry. He acknowledged the teen's parents' concerns that their son died without dignity, but added: I don't accept the term of two-tier policing, I don't recognise it. I see officers and staff out there day in, day out working incredibly hard to deliver for all our communities.

I just don't recognise the concept. Alexis Boon, head of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said he doesn't recognise allegations of two-tier policing after Henry Nowak's murder Police bodycam footage shows innocent Mr Nowak, 18, being forced into handcuffs by officers after he was stabbed repeatedly by a knife-obsessed Sikh man Vickrum Digwa is seen lying to police as he tells them Mr Nowak ripped off his turban in a racist attack.

He also points to his eye, claiming it was injured by the teenager Riot police armed with plastic shields face off with protesters in Southampton last night A police officer remonstrates with a protester in Southampton city centre yesterday Mr Boon continued: I really feel for the family of Henry at this time. I understand their point of view and why they're upset with the police.

He said, however, that a furore has been whipped up in the aftermath of Digwa's sentencing that led to violent disorder in Southampton, adding: I think everyone would condemn what happened last night. The police chief said the incident is under investigation by the police watchdog, and urged people not to make assumptions while all the evidence is being considered.

Hampshire Constabulary today increased patrols in Southampton and warned of further arrests following the unacceptable scenes last night, which saw thugs pelting officers with glass bottles. Mr Nowak's case has also prompted a political row as two-tier guidance treating white people differently to ethnic minorities was blamed for the way officers responded. The teenager was stabbed six times by Digwa, who lied to officers that Mr Nowak had shouted racist abuse, punched him and knocked off his turban.

The student repeatedly told officers I can't breathe before his death. Kemi Badenoch insisted the incident must be a wake up call today - as forces were urged to scrap two-tier policing rules. The Tory leader said every life matters as she demanded change during a tense session of Prime Minister's Questions. Nigel Farage also intervened in the Commons this afternoon, saying two-tier policing could not continue.

Amid barracking from Labour MPs, he warned that rioting in Southampton is in danger of getting worse unless the Government acts. But Sir Keir Starmer said there was no justification for the disgraceful violence - and pointed the finger at Mr Farage for urging the public to display cold rage. The premier suggested the Reform leader only pretended to respect the family of Mr Nowak, who have pleaded for people not to politicise the murder.

Sir Keir said he did not believe there was two-tier policing in the UK. The Conservatives and Reform UK are adamant that Mr Nowak's treatment was influenced by police guidance around racial bias. Under a so-called Anti-Racism Commitment published last year, policing leaders say that racial equity should not mean treating everyone the same or being colour blind.

Instead they say their goal is to produce equality of policing outcomes by ending the racial disparity in the likelihood of people being criminalised. The commitment is part of a multi-million pound Police Race Action Plan launched in 2022 following the killing of George Floyd in America to improve trust and confidence in policing among Black communities in the UK





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Alexis Boon Hampshire And Isle Of Wight Constabulary Two-Tier Policing Racial Bias Police Race Action Plan

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