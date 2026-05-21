Police Crackdown on Car Cruising in Shropshire: Man Given Driving Ban

A Shropshire man named Mohamad Almustafa, 23, was given a 12-month driving ban and a community order after admitting a charge of dangerous driving, as part of an operation targeting car cruising in the county. Almustafa was driving recklessly in Halesfield, Telford, in videos that contributed to celebrating a culture that endangers communities, putting lives at risk.

The police said officers discovered videos showing the 23-year-old driving his BMW dangerously in Halesfield in Telford. A man named Mohamad Almustafa, 23, admitted a charge of dangerous driving and was given a 12-month driving ban and a community order after an operation targeting car cruising in Shropshire , West Mercia Police .

The court heard how Almustafa was identified in March after officers discovered videos showing him driving dangerously. The articles were corrected to reflect that Almustafa did not film the footage and was not arrested but was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution and later charged with dangerous driving





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Car Cruising Dangerous Driving Shropshire Malmustafa Operation West Mercia Police

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