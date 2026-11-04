Police Embed at Fire Stations for Bonfire Night Safety in Scotland

Scotland launches Operation Amberlight, embedding 1,700 officers with firefighters to prevent attacks during Bonfire Night. New zones and mutual aid aim to ensure safety amid rising disorder concerns.

Scotland is deploying up to 1,700 police officers to support emergency services during the upcoming Bonfire Night celebrations, marking the largest public order operation in the country since the high-security visit of US President Donald Trump last summer. This significant mobilization is a direct response to a unique combination of safety concerns that include fireworks-related disorder, potential protests in Glasgow, and a major European football match. The primary goal of this unprecedented effort is to protect firefighters and other emergency crews who have frequently been targeted by anti-social behavior in recent years.

New Police Protection Protocol Amberlight

Operation Amberlight represents a new strategic initiative where police officers will be embedded directly at fire stations and travel alongside crews to tackle potential attacks. This measure is particularly focused on Glasgow and the surrounding areas, with officers working out of ten specific fire stations across Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire, and East Renfrewshire. The protocol ensures that if emergency crews come under attack from groups of youths using fireworks, petrol bombs, or other missiles, police support is immediately available on the ground. This collaborative approach aims to deter criminality and ensure that personnel, described as mums, dads, brothers, and sisters, make it home safely to their families.

Also read NHS Warns of Rising Firework Injuries Ahead of Bonfire Night

Rising Disorder and Operational Scale

Scotland's annual public order operation for Halloween and Bonfire Night, known as Operation Moonbeam, is now in its ninth year and has grown substantially in scale. This expansion follows a significant upsurge in disorder in 2023, which resulted in 62 officers being injured during attacks in Glasgow and Dundee. The current operation involves bringing in additional public order vehicles and drivers from 18 English and Welsh police forces under mutual aid arrangements to handle the anticipated volume of incidents. Police data indicates that between 31 October and 5 November 2025, just over 830 calls required a local or specialist response, highlighting the sustained pressure on emergency services during this period.

Fireworks Control Zones and Legal Restrictions

To mitigate risks, Fireworks Control Zones (FCZs) that ban the use of pyrotechnics in known trouble spots have been expanded from 12 to 18 this year. These zones, first implemented in Edinburgh and later in Glasgow, make it a criminal offence to set off a firework within the boundary or throw one into the zone. SFRS Commander Mark Cleland noted that incident statistics show a clear benefit from these restrictions, although serious incidents still occur. For instance, authorities intercepted large quantities of fireworks with high capacity being sold online from a Penilee address in Glasgow, and reports of fireworks being thrown in Bonnyrigg high street underscore the ongoing threat despite increased controls.

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Complex Security Challenges in Glasgow

The security landscape for this year's events is further complicated by two major concurrent events in Scotland's largest city. Celtic FC is set to play Turkish side Besiktas in a UEFA Europa League match at Celtic Park, kicking off at 20:00, which will draw large crowds and require substantial policing resources. Additionally, intelligence suggests planned protest activity may take place in Glasgow on the same night, requiring adaptable and proportionate policing plans. Superintendent Aitken confirmed that while the intelligence picture continues to develop, authorities are prepared to manage the intersection of sporting events, potential protests, and traditional Bonfire Night celebrations.

Impact on Communities and Emergency Services

The shift away from large council-run events has altered how communities engage with Bonfire Night, with organized displays decreasing due to cost pressures related to insurance and security. Despite this, around 20 organized fireworks displays have taken place across Scotland in the last five days, with a further 79 planned, while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service expects to attend more than 250 bonfires. Animal welfare organizations continue to highlight the distress fireworks cause to pets, livestock, and wildlife, adding another layer of concern for responsible event management. The combined efforts of Operation Amberlight and expanded control zones aim to balance public enjoyment with the critical need for public safety and the protection of emergency workers.