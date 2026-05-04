Police Escort Geese Across The Mall in Charming Scene

Officers stopped traffic to help a family of Greylag Geese safely cross The Mall in central London, providing a heartwarming and unexpected spectacle for tourists and onlookers.

The typically reserved police escorts on The Mall , usually deployed for visiting heads of state and dignitaries, were unexpectedly utilized for a far more feathered and charming procession this past Sunday.

Two families of Greylag Geese, consisting of eleven goslings and four adult geese, received a special guard of honour and traffic control assistance as they attempted to navigate the busy thoroughfare to reach the Marlborough Gate entrance of St James's Park from St James's Palace. The unusual scene unfolded just after 8:00 am when a police vehicle, sirens activated, intervened to ensure the safe passage of the avian family.

Officers swiftly exited the car and expertly managed traffic flow, carefully guiding the goslings and their parents across the road. The unexpected spectacle immediately captivated onlookers, many of whom instinctively reached for their phones to document the heartwarming event, initially anticipating the arrival of a high-profile motorcade destined for Buckingham Palace. Instead, they were treated to the delightful sight of the geese, escorted by uniformed officers, a scene perfectly captured by photographer Jeremy Selwyn.

Selwyn, a 63-year-old who happened to be driving along The Mall, recounted his initial concern upon hearing the police siren. He initially feared a serious incident but was quickly relieved and charmed by the unfolding scene.

'I was driving up The Mall and hopped out of my car when I saw the police siren, and I thought 'What is going on here? '' he explained to the Daily Mail. 'I was worried that something bad had happened at first, but then I saw these tiny creatures with their mums and dads waddling over the crossing accompanied by police officers. It was a lovely sight, so I thought, I best take some pictures quickly!

' He noted the positive reaction from both the police officers and the tourists, suggesting a shared amusement and appreciation for the unexpected event. Selwyn highlighted the potential danger the geese faced, given the volume of traffic and cyclists on The Mall, and commended the police for their proactive intervention, preventing a possible accident.

The images he captured vividly portray the scene – a police officer attentively ensuring the safety of the goslings, another encouraging the geese to cross, and onlookers capturing the moment with their cameras. The entire event underscored a moment of unexpected kindness and a delightful disruption to the usual routine of one of London’s most iconic streets.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has confirmed the geese are native British Greylag Geese, a common sight in St James's Park alongside other waterfowl such as Canadian and Egyptian geese. The park itself is a haven for diverse wildlife, including the majestic Great White Pelicans and a variety of duck species.

Importantly, the wildlife inhabiting St James's Park are considered Crown property and are diligently cared for by The Royal Parks, a registered charity dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of these green spaces. This incident serves as a charming reminder of the coexistence of urban life and the natural world within the heart of London.

It also highlights the dedication of those responsible for protecting the park’s inhabitants, even extending to providing a temporary police escort for a family of geese attempting a cross-town journey. The story has resonated widely, offering a heartwarming contrast to more serious news and showcasing a lighter side of public service and wildlife conservation. The images have quickly circulated online, bringing a smile to many and reinforcing the public’s affection for the wildlife that shares the city





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Greylag Geese Police The Mall St James's Park Wildlife London

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police hunt Miller & Carter 'dine and dashers' who racked up £500 billThere have been previous incidents of people racking up bills at Miller & Carter

Read more »

Man, 66, charged after car bomb outside police station explodesThe 66-year-old man was also charged over possessing explosives with intent to endanger life

Read more »

Two sentenced after throwing bin at moving police car in TelfordA man, and his teenage accomplice, have been sentenced for throwing a wheelie bin at a police car travelling on an A road in Telford.

Read more »

Man charged with attempted murder over car bomb attack outside Dunmurry police stationA car exploded outside a PSNI station last Saturday as people were being evacuated

Read more »

Man charged after car bomb attack outside police station in Northern IrelandThe 66-year-old was arrested in the Dunmurry area under the Terrorism Act.

Read more »

Peter Kay cancelled show latest as major update issued by police after venue evacuated mid-gigThousands were told to evacuate the building as police sealed off the area and the comedian was 'bundled off stage'

Read more »