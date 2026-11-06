Police Find Over 7,000 Abuse Images on Devices Linked to Thomas Markle Snr

Philippine police say more than 7,000 child abuse images were found on devices allegedly linked to Thomas Markle Snr, and his son Thomas Markle Jr is a person of interest.

Philippine officials say police have uncovered more than 7,000 child sexual abuse images on devices allegedly belonging to Thomas Markle Snr, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan. Interior and local government secretary Jonvic Remulla announced the findings at a press conference in Manila. He also said Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan's half-brother, has been named a person of interest in the case.

According to Remulla, the seized photos and one video show under-age males and females of Asian, Latin and European descent, with some victims as young as ten and 11. Remulla described the images as 'the most deplorable displays of impunity towards sexual activity that I have ever seen'. All allegations against Thomas Markle Snr remain unproven.

Also read FBI Investigating Storage Units Linked to Thomas Markle Sr Amid Child Abuse Probe

How the Philippine Investigation Began

Thomas Markle Jr first alerted local police in the Philippines and the FBI after he said he found a haul of images in his father's belongings. The Philippine National Police said videos of alleged child sexual abuse and exploitation were among files found in four storage boxes that allegedly belonged to Thomas Markle Snr.

Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police said the seized items included nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives and a camera. Asueta said it had yet to be confirmed who owned the devices, so police have not yet established ownership of each item.

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Thomas Markle Jr Named as Person of Interest

Thomas Markle Jr is not being treated as a suspect at this stage, according to Remulla, but he has been named a person of interest. Remulla said there were signs pointing to the son being involved in the crime as well, but only as a person of interest so far.

Remulla said police have witnesses who claim underage girls were brought to the Markle Jr house, and officers are following up on that claim. The Sun reported that the claim was made by a neighbour who saw young relatives of Markle Jr's Filipina fiancee at the property. Rose, his partner of two years, told police her siblings aged 11, 14, 16 and 17 were regular visitors, along with a three-year-old niece. Remulla confirmed that Thomas Markle Jr was still in Cebu City.

Thomas Markle Snr, who is estranged from Meghan, has admitted paying for sex in the Philippines but has denied ever possessing child abuse imagery.

Duchess of Sussex Responds to the Allegations

Meghan said she was deeply distressed by the allegations about her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. Meghan, who moved back to the UK with Prince Harry in August, said she was sent a letter in 2019 via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.

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That letter made 'troubling and disturbing allegations' about her father, and Meghan said she was given assurances these were being investigated. The Metropolitan Police has admitted it never shared the details with other law enforcement agencies. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the force's conduct, and sources said the duchess had wanted to speak out immediately after reading the letter but police advised her against it.

Storage Searches and What Comes Next

The Daily Mail reported finding another stash of child pornography in a lock-up in Rosarito, Mexico, where Thomas Markle Snr also used to live. Mexican investigators raided the storage locker in Rosarito last Saturday. One photo from the find showed Thomas Markle Snr on a bed with his arm around a young Asian female, both fully clothed, and she also appears alone and naked in other pictures.

Thomas Markle Jr has since urged the FBI to search his father's lock-ups in Los Angeles, saying he dreaded what agents might find. Thomas Markle Snr is now in a dementia care home in Florida after moving back to the US in May, which has raised fears that the FBI will not be able to interview him. Remulla said of the investigation: 'We will know in the next few days.'