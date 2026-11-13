Microsoft Outage Hits Police, Fire, Councils, NHS and Rail Services Across UK

A global Microsoft outage affecting Teams, Outlook and Copilot has disrupted emergency services, councils, NHS trusts and train operators across the UK, with some services urging the public to use phone contact instead of online forms.

A global Microsoft outage is disrupting police, fire and rescue services, local councils, NHS trusts and train operators across the UK, with some organisations urging the public to contact them by phone instead of using online forms.

The outage, which began last night, has affected millions of users worldwide and key Microsoft services including Teams, Outlook and the Copilot AI service. More than 140,000 users across 70 countries reported issues accessing their emails. In Lancashire, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Lancashire Police, and local councils were among the key services hit. Both Lancashire Fire and Rescue and Lancashire Police said their online form submissions had been affected by the outage.

Also read Microsoft Outlook Outage Hits 65,000 Users Amid Security Alerts

Police urged anyone wishing to report a crime to do so over the phone. Time-critical, non-emergency calls should be directed to 101 for police, and 01772 862545 for Lancashire Fire and Rescue. Both Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council said the outage was causing disruption to their email communications and urged people to contact them by phone.

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Lancashire Services Hit by Outage

In a statement, Lancashire County Council said: We understand how important it is for residents, businesses and partner organisations to be able to contact the Council and receive timely responses. Please be assured that we are aware of the situation and our technical teams are monitoring the issue and looking to restore normal service as quickly as possible. Businesses, first responders and transport companies in Devon and Cornwall have also been affected.

Royal Devon NHS Trust said it was unable to access emails and people who needed to get in touch urgently should call them. In a post on social media, Cornwall Council called on people who experienced delays getting through to its contact centre to bear with us. Train operator Great Western Railway, which serves both Devon and Cornwall, said the outage was affecting its ability to automatically email ticket confirmations. It said customers could access tickets through the GWR app.

Devon and Cornwall police said some online form submissions may be affected. It added: If your report is time-critical but not an emergency, please call 101. In an emergency, call 999. Dr Tim Frank, an NHS GP in Penzance, Cornwall, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Microsoft products were central to the operation of his area's primary care and community services.

This is going to be very disruptive today and Fridays are always a heavily laden day due to the upcoming weekend, he said. The issues with Microsoft's services first began last night, with over 140,000 users reporting issues accessing their emails across 70 countries. While the official number of users affected remains to be seen, with 430 million users across the globe, the outage is expected to cause major issues for emergency services, hospitals, education, and businesses.

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Microsoft Explains Server Overload

The outage is thought to have been caused by a system overload, and not a cyberattack. The company said a number of its servers had become unexpectedly unavailable, and as a result, the rest of its servers had been put under too much strain. While engineers are working hard to fix the issue, Microsoft said change is not taking as expected.

They have now said they are seeing early signs of stabilisation, but cannot confirm when the issues will be fixed. The disruption has been felt around the world, from city governments in the US to spy agencies in Australia. In the UK, the outage has affected South East NHS trusts, councils and police, as well as hospital communications, schools, councils and other services in Northern Ireland.

Global Impact Continues to be Assessed

The full scale of the impact continues to be assessed as Microsoft works to restore normal service.