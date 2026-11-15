Police Hunt Key Witness After Nottingham Sexual Assault on Colwick Road

Nottinghamshire Police appeal for a female witness who intervened during a sexual assault on Colwick Road, Sneinton, on October 19, 2026. Details on the suspect arrest.

Nottinghamshire Police are urgently searching for a specific woman who witnessed and intervened in a serious sexual assault that took place on Colwick Road in the Sneinton area of Nottingham. The critical incident occurred at approximately 10.20am on October 19, 2026, prompting an immediate police response to the scene following a distressing call from the victim.

Suspect Arrested After Fleeting Apology Attempt

The alleged perpetrator, identified as a twenty-year-old man, initially fled the scene after assaulting the woman when she screamed for help. In a shocking turn of events, he later returned to the location and attempted to offer an apology to the victim. Despite this bizarre post-crime behavior, the woman reported the attack to the authorities, which led directly to the arrest of the suspect on suspicion of sexual assault. He has since been released on bail while strict conditions are applied to his freedom of movement during the ongoing investigation.

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Police Appeal for Female Witness Intervention

Detectives are particularly keen to locate a female witness who observed the attack from across the street and shouted out to the victim during the ordeal. Police Constable Ethan Spinks of Nottinghamshire Police emphasized that this individual is crucial to the case and could possess vital information regarding the mechanics of the attack and the suspect's movements. The officer stated that the victim suffered a frightening ordeal and remains visibly shaken, underscoring the necessity of a thorough investigation that includes every possible perspective.

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Urgent Request for Information and Contact Details

Constable Spinks urged the woman who intervened to contact the police without delay, noting that her account is essential for building a complete picture of the event. He stressed that understanding the full context of the interaction between the suspect and the victim, as well as the witness's actions, will help determine the severity of the circumstances. Anyone who can assist with this inquiry is asked to reach out to the investigation team immediately to ensure no details are lost as time passes.

Incident Reporting Reference and Next Steps

Residents or individuals who may have seen the suspect or witnessed any part of the incident are asked to call 101 for non-emergency police assistance. When contacting authorities, it is mandatory to quote incident 178 of 19 October 2026 to ensure the information is routed to the correct investigation file. This reference number is critical for linking any tips or new evidence directly to the case involving the twenty-year-old suspect currently on conditional bail.