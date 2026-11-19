Merseyside Police seek a suspect in two alleged sexual assaults in October. The force released CCTV of a man to assist inquiries into incidents at Seaforth and Beach Road.

Merseyside Police have launched an urgent investigation into a series of alleged sexual assault s targeting two women in their twenties and thirties. Law enforcement officials believe two separate incidents, occurring at different locations and times in October, are linked by a single suspect who remains at large.

Linked Assaults Occur at Train Station and Bridge

The first reported incident took place on October 16 near Seaforth and Litherland train station. A woman in her twenties alleged she was inappropriately touched by an unknown man. Merseyside Police confirmed the details of this initial report and immediately began gathering evidence from the scene.

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A second, similar incident occurred on October 30. In this case, a woman in her thirties stated she was inappropriately touched by a man while she was crossing a bridge located near Beach Road. The suspect fled the area on foot immediately after the encounter, leaving the victim shaken but physically unharmed.

DCI Louise Hooley Leads Extensive Criminal Inquiry

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Hooley confirmed that detectives are treating these two events as part of a connected series of crimes. She acknowledged the likely concern within the local community but emphasized that the force is dedicating substantial resources to identify the individual responsible for these actions.

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The investigation has already involved extensive local inquiries and the examination of potential CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Detectives are actively searching for witnesses who may have seen the suspect moving between the two locations or observed any suspicious behavior during the specified dates.

DCI Hooley stated that the force is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of the suspect. The detective highlighted the importance of community cooperation and urged anyone who might have information to come forward as a matter of urgency to aid the ongoing police work.

Suspect Identified Through Released Surveillance Footage

Merseyside Police have released CCTV images of an individual they believe could be the man responsible for the assaults. The force is asking the public to examine the footage and come forward if they recognize the man pictured. They believe this individual may have witnessed the incidents or possess information that can assist the investigation.

The released images are intended to help the public identify the suspect or recall any interactions they may have had with him. Police are treating this footage as a critical piece of evidence in their efforts to locate and arrest the person accused of these serious offenses.

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Public Urged to Report Information via Official Channels

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incidents is urged to contact Merseyside Police by calling 101. When making the report, individuals must quote the incident reference number 26000856043 to ensure the information is correctly logged and passed to the investigating team.

Alternatively, those who wish to provide information anonymously can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. This option allows members of the public to share potential leads without disclosing their identity, ensuring that all relevant details can be investigated effectively.

Support Provided to Victims Amidst Ongoing Investigation

Both women involved in the incidents were not physically injured but were understandably shaken by their experiences. Specially trained officers from Merseyside Police have been deployed to provide immediate and specialized support to the victims during this difficult time.

The police spokesperson emphasized the care taken to ensure the victims are supported throughout the investigative process. The force remains committed to resolving the case and bringing the person responsible to justice while maintaining the safety and well-being of the community.