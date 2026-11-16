Police Hunt Women After £630 Cash Counting Scam at Gorton Tesco

Greater Manchester Police release CCTV images of two suspects following a £400 loss at a Gorton Tesco superstore on 19 October 2026 due to a sophisticated cash counting scam.

Greater Manchester Police are actively seeking two women connected to a significant cash counting fraud that occurred at a Tesco Extra supermarket in Gorton. The incident, which resulted in a financial loss of £400 for the retailer, took place on 19 October 2026 at approximately 5.34pm. Officers have now released CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the individuals involved in this deceptive transaction.

The Fraud Mechanism and Incident Details

The core of the incident involves a reported 'cash counting scam' where the two women allegedly manipulated a cashier into accepting less money than the total value of the goods. According to police reports, the pair took items valued at £630 to the checkout and engaged in behavior designed to confuse the employee. They subsequently exited the store having only paid £230, effectively stealing the difference through deception.

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Suspects and Police Investigation Appeal

Greater Manchester Police, specifically the Manchester East division, have issued an urgent appeal for public assistance regarding the identities of the two women. The force stated on their official Facebook page that they believe the subjects in the released image can help with their ongoing enquiries. Investigators are treating the event as a serious commercial fraud and are urging anyone who recognizes the individuals to come forward.

Expert Advice on Scam Tactics

Shelby Gelder, a cashier with 15 years of industry experience, has provided critical insights into how these scams operate and how to prevent them. She explained that scammers typically fold banknotes to make them appear larger or more numerous than they actually are. Instead of flicking notes, which can hide the true count, she advises staff to slide notes from one hand to the other while ensuring the entire length of the bill is visible.

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Targeting Vulnerable Retail Staff

These fraudulent operations rarely happen in isolation, as scammers prefer to work in pairs to create distractions and increase pressure on the target. Shelby Gelder noted that these groups specifically target younger staff members or individuals who appear new to their role. If a customer glances into the till during payment and then requests a cash exchange, employees are advised to refuse immediately to avoid falling victim to the trick.

Reporting Procedures and Next Steps

Greater Manchester Police are requesting that members of the public who have any information contact them via the non-emergency number 101 or through LiveChat. When reporting, callers must quote the reference number CRI/06A2/0032984/26 to ensure the information is correctly logged. In any emergency situation, the public is directed to call 999 immediately.