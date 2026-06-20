Police in attendance as 'disturbance' unfolds outside school in Whalley Range, Manchester

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attended a 'disturbance' outside a school in Whalley Range, Manchester, on Friday, with several people believed to be involved. No arrests have been made, but enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are due to be interviewed.

Police were seen in attendance outside a school in Whalley Range , Manchester, as a 'disturbance' unfolded involving several people. The incident occurred on Springbridge Road at around 3:15pm on Friday, with several officers on the scene.

A group of parents were also seen gathered outside the school gates at pick-up time, while police remained in attendance. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) says it attended the disturbance, which was believed to involve several people. No arrests have been made so far, but enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are due to be interviewed. The force has also issued a Section 60 order in the surrounding area, which gives officers additional powers to stop and search people until 7pm tonight.

A GMP spokesperson said: Our officers attended Springbridge Road, Whalley Range, at about 3:15pm yesterday after reports of a disturbance outside a school. There were believed to be several people involved - there have been no arrests but there is a Section 60 in place until 7pm today. A Section 60 allows us to stop and search anyone in the area. We will have extra officers in the area today and will be interviewing witnesses.

The police presence is likely to be visible in the area for the remainder of the day, as officers continue to investigate the incident and speak to witnesses. The Section 60 order remains in place until 7pm tonight, and residents are advised to be aware of the increased police presence. The incident has caused concern among local residents, who are seeking reassurance that the situation is under control.

The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. The community is being supported by local authorities, who are working to maintain public safety and reassure residents. The police are also working to identify those responsible for the disturbance and bring them to justice. The investigation is ongoing, and residents are advised to report any information or concerns to the police.

The police are committed to maintaining public safety and upholding the law, and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area for the remainder of the day. The incident has highlighted the need for community cohesion and cooperation, and residents are being encouraged to work together to prevent similar incidents in the future. The police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The community is coming together to support each other and provide reassurance in the wake of the incident. The police are committed to maintaining public trust and confidence, and residents can expect to see a visible police presence in the area for the remainder of the day. The investigation is ongoing, and residents are advised to report any information or concerns to the police.

The police are working to identify those responsible for the disturbance and bring them to justice, and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area for the remainder of the day. The incident has caused concern among local residents, who are seeking reassurance that the situation is under control. The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The community is being supported by local authorities, who are working to maintain public safety and reassure residents. The police are also working to identify those responsible for the disturbance and bring them to justice. The investigation is ongoing, and residents are advised to report any information or concerns to the police.

The police are committed to maintaining public safety and upholding the law, and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area for the remainder of the day. The incident has highlighted the need for community cohesion and cooperation, and residents are being encouraged to work together to prevent similar incidents in the future. The police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The community is coming together to support each other and provide reassurance in the wake of the incident. The police are committed to maintaining public trust and confidence, and residents can expect to see a visible police presence in the area for the remainder of the day





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Greater Manchester Police Whalley Range Disturbance School Section 60 Police Presence

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