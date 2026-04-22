Police Intervene as Teenagers Repeatedly Trespass in Derelict Belfast Shopping Centre

Four teenagers have been detained by police following multiple reports of unauthorized entry into the abandoned Connswater Shopping Centre in East Belfast, sparking safety concerns and a call for parental guidance.

Police in Belfast have taken decisive action following a string of incidents involving teenagers trespassing within the abandoned Connswater Shopping Centre in the eastern part of the city. Since the site officially ceased operations on March 21, 2025, the facility has become a magnet for illicit activities, ranging from minor anti-social behavior to more serious instances of criminal damage.

The recurring presence of unauthorized individuals inside the structure has raised significant safety concerns, prompting law enforcement to intensify their monitoring of the derelict property to protect both the youth and the integrity of the building. The most recent wave of interventions occurred over a two-day period in mid-April. On Wednesday, April 15, at approximately 7:25pm, authorities were dispatched to the site following reports of youths gaining entry. Upon arrival, officers detained a 14-year-old girl and initiated a formal referral process through the Youth Diversion Officer. Recognizing the persistent nature of the issue, police returned to the same location at 5:30pm the following day, Thursday, April 16, after receiving fresh reports that young people had successfully breached the site again. This second intervention resulted in the detention of three additional youths, who were similarly processed through youth diversion protocols. These events highlight a growing challenge for local authorities as they struggle to keep the site secure from those viewing it as a destination for mischief. Neighbourhood Inspector Dawson has issued a stern warning regarding the dangers inherent in exploring decaying infrastructure, noting that such environments are structurally unstable and pose severe risks of injury. Beyond the physical hazards, the police emphasize that the community deserves to live in safety and peace, free from the disruptions caused by such anti-social conduct. Law enforcement officials are currently collaborating with local community representatives, partner agencies, and local stakeholders to develop a long-term strategy to address the blight and security failures presented by the empty complex. Furthermore, the authorities have made a direct plea to parents and guardians to maintain better oversight of their children, urging them to have honest conversations about the potential long-term consequences of criminal trespass, which includes the risk of acquiring a criminal record at a young age. To assist in managing the situation, police are encouraging members of the public to report suspicious activity through official channels such as the PSNI website or the anonymous Crimestoppers line, ensuring that information reaches the relevant authorities without compromising the safety of the reporter





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Belfast Connswater Shopping Centre Anti-Social Behaviour PSNI Youth Delinquency

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