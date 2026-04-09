Police Investigate Alleged Criminal Damage and Tree Felling at New Traveler Site in Hertfordshire Village

Hertfordshire Police are investigating allegations of criminal damage, threatening behaviour and illegal tree felling at a new traveller site in Flamstead. Residents reported damage to roads, damage to a police car and concerns over the environmental impact of the site. The site was established over the Easter weekend on green belt land, triggering a planning dispute.

Police are conducting an investigation into alleged threatening behavior, criminal damage , and the illegal felling of trees at a newly established traveler site in Flamstead , Hertfordshire. The probe was initiated following the group's arrival on Thursday, prompting outrage from local villagers who witnessed the group's machinery being deployed onto green belt land near Friendless Lane.

The first wave of caravans appeared on Easter Sunday morning, coinciding with the bank holiday weekend when council officials were unavailable. Aerial photographs reveal that the group has laid concrete over significant portions of the land, subsequently submitting a planning application for a large traveler site comprising 14 plots and housing 42 caravans. Hertfordshire Constabulary has received multiple reports from individuals involved in the dispute, encompassing allegations of threatening behavior, criminal damage, road traffic offenses, and illegal tree felling. Residents of Flamstead have reported that the heavy vehicles used by the group caused damage to local roads and lacked proper number plates. They also alleged that the group used forceful means to gain access to the site, causing damage to parked vehicles and a police car. \The incident has sparked considerable anger within the local community. Aerial views showcase the extent of the damage inflicted on the land since the travelers arrived with excavators and machinery. Villagers expressed their fury after the group forcefully entered a field near Friendless Lane and covered it with concrete, as depicted in images taken over the weekend. Furthermore, the group is accused of causing damage to local wildlife and trees, with reports of branches being severed during the caravan deployment. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are appealing to the public for any information or video footage related to the alleged incidents. Work appears to be ongoing at the site, which currently accommodates over a dozen caravans, with plans for additional units, some measuring up to 55 feet in length. The group has installed expansive concrete slabs on the land, which is situated within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), surrounded by rolling fields and woodland. It is believed that the travelers chose the Easter weekend for their move, capitalizing on the extended bank holiday, which likely slowed down the response from authorities. Residents estimated that approximately 300 trips were made to deliver materials to the site. One reported incident involved a police car being rammed off the road. \Additional concerns arose after allegations of illegal tree felling, with trees temporarily blocking access to Friendless Lane; the trees have since been removed. A parish councillor stated that around 7 a.m. on Sunday, a large number of travelers forced their way in, accompanied by violent abuse and threats. The councillor also mentioned that some individuals brandished iron bars, several cars were damaged, and a police car was run into. Lorry loads of crushed concrete were then brought in. A resident described the vans and caravans aggressively pushing their way through, bumping into people, and displaying extreme aggression. Planning permission has been requested to convert the Green Belt site from agricultural land to a Gypsy and Traveller site, featuring 14 pitches. Each pitch is slated to include space for a permanent mobile home, two touring caravans, and a day room. According to the plans, the mobile homes are projected to be 55 feet long and 14 feet wide, and the site will also feature amenity buildings reaching four meters in height. The agent submitting the application claimed that construction had not commenced. However, locals pointed out that building work began on April 2, preceding the application's April 6 date. Currently, there are over 40 objections to the planning application. One objection stated that the applicants' conduct was a disgrace, involving the use of force and abuse of the system by choosing a bank holiday to access the site. The objection also noted damage to the surrounding roads caused by overweight vehicles delivering materials. Additionally, one of the vehicles reportedly lacked a front number plate





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Travellers Flamstead Criminal Damage Planning Dispute Illegal Tree Felling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Premier League footballer Joey Barton denies alleged assault outside golf clubAn earlier court hearing was told the defendants had been drinking with the alleged victim, who was said to have suffered a serious injuries to his eye, at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Liverpool.

Read more »

Asylum seeker filmed alleged rape on Brighton beach 'to try to stop it', court hearsKarin Al-Danasurt told jurors that by filming three videos he was trying to get his co-defendants to stop and also so he could show somebody what had happened.

Read more »

Former Facebook Engineer Under Criminal Investigation for Alleged Download of 30,000 Private ImagesA former Facebook engineer is under criminal investigation for allegedly downloading approximately 30,000 private images from the social media platform. The ex-employee is suspected of creating a program to bypass internal security checks. Meta discovered the breach more than a year ago, terminated the individual, notified affected users, and referred the matter to law enforcement.

Read more »

Rangers star Dujon Sterling allowed back on road after alleged drink driving chargeIt is alleged that he drove at excessive speeds for the road conditions while behind the wheel of a grey Mercedes Amg Gle 63.

Read more »

Dorset rave violence probe continues as suspects releasedPolice release 11 suspects as inquiries continue into alleged assaults and disorder at a rave.

Read more »

A38 closed in Bristol after man dies at Filton propertyThe A38 Gloucester Road has been closed in Bristol as police investigate the man's death.

Read more »